The 139th Canton Fair to Open on April 15 with Expanded Scale and Stronger Innovation Focus

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will be held in Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5, staged across three phases.

The 139th Canton Fair will cover a total exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters, with 75,700 booths and more than 32,000 participating enterprises, all exceeding previous sessions. Around 3,900 first‑time exhibitors will participate, underscoring the Canton Fair's role in connecting companies with global markets and high‑quality trade opportunities.

Reflecting shifts in global trade and industry development, the Fair has further optimized its exhibitor mix and exhibits structure. The number of zones has expanded to 179, including nine newly introduced zones that focus on fast‑growing sectors such as smart wearables, display technologies, consumer drones, prefabricated house and courtyard facilities. These new zones bring together approximately 670 companies across more than 1,300 booths.

Advanced manufacturing and new quality productive forces feature prominently. Over 60% of exhibitors have adopted next‑generation technologies such as industrial internet applications, artificial intelligence, 5G solutions, and green and low‑carbon production. The Fair will showcase more than 4.65 million exhibits, with innovative products, green products, and products with proprietary intellectual property accounting for a significant share.

Buyer services have also been further enhanced at the Fair, with the debuts of a one-stop service center for buyers, year-round pre-registration, and a dedicated Canton Fair Newsletter for buyers. These enhancements enable more efficient, personalized information delivery and supply‑demand matchmaking, helping buyers navigate the fair more easily and improve their overall experience. From a new buyer's perspective, the Fair offers a seamless intelligent journey, from attendance planning and pre-registration to post‑fair follow-up, powered by the upgraded Canton Fair APP, now featuring 26 functions and 14 new AI application scenarios.

Global buyer attendance continues to grow in both scale and diversity. As of April 9, over 210,000 overseas buyers had pre‑registered, up 20% from last spring session, while confirmed top sourcing companies increased by 30% to 290. Buyers from BRI countries, Latin America, and Africa all recorded notable growth, and specialized buyers now account for more than 70% of registrations for the first time.

To accommodate the Middle East buyers facing travel constraints, the Fair has enhanced its hybrid service model, including online supply‑demand matchmaking, overseas social‑media livestream events, and optimized on‑site services for overseas enterprises operating in China.

For pre-registration, please click:https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

SOURCE Canton Fair