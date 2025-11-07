The Battery Show Asia to Spark Innovation Again in March 2026

The Battery Show Asia (TBSA) 2026 is set to make a grand return at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the inaugural Asia edition of The Battery Show in July 2025, which attracted 17,893 professional attendees from 132 countries and regions and 314 exhibitors (co-located with Data Center Asia and Build4Asia), TBSA 2026 is poised to surpass expectations. The event will feature an expanded exhibition area of 22,000 square meters and host over 350 global exhibitors and 20,000 professional buyers.

Comprehensive Industry Coverage

TBSA 2026 will be co-located with Mobility Tech Asia and the inaugural Energy Storage Asia. These events will create a platform that spans the entire new energy industry chain, showcasing:

Advanced battery technologies

Energy storage systems and engineering

Battery recycling and management systems

Cutting-edge charging and swapping infrastructure

Global Participation and Networking Opportunities

TBSA 2026 is expected to attract over 20,000 international professionals, including policymakers, technical experts, engineers, and manufacturers from key markets such as Europe, North America, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. Notably, more than 65% of attendees will be senior-level decision-makers.

Additionally, TBSA 2026 will organize 100+ domestic and international buyer delegations from governments, organizations and leading companies and host VIP activities to facilitate precise business matchmaking, fostering high-efficiency global collaborations.

Knowledge Sharing and High-Level Dialogues

TBSA 2026 Conference will focus on the latest policies, innovative technologies, and market trends in batteries, energy storage, and new energy mobility. With 15 tracks and over 150 expert speakers and industry leaders from around the world, the event will provide a premium platform for knowledge exchange and technical discussions. Senior-level speakers from CATL, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Henkel have confirmed their participation.

Strategic Partnerships for Global Expansion

TBSA 2026 will collaborate with over 50 global partners, including Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Department of Energy Philippines, Light Electric Vehicle Association (LEVA), European Association for Storage of Energy (EAEST), and Korea Electric Vehicle Industry Association (KEVIA). These partnerships aim to drive international exchange and foster win-win development opportunities.

Whether it's showcasing the latest products, exploring industry trends, or expanding global business networks, TBSA 2026 is the ideal platform for companies to seize emerging opportunities and position themselves for future growth.

