The global campaign '7 Wonders of Future Cities' from New7Wonders starts on World Cities Day

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New7Wonders, the world's official authority for public voting to choose Wonders, today formally started its newest global campaign - 7 Wonders of Future Cities - on World Cities Day 2025. The initiative marks the official beginning of a worldwide search for the seven urban developments that best embody the spirit of innovation, sustainability and human progress shaping the cities of tomorrow.

Following its soft-launch earlier this month, today starts the proposal and application phase of the campaign. Over the next twelve months, cities, districts and major developments from every country of the world will be proposed and will apply to participate, showcasing their achievements in technology, design, liveability and environmental harmony.

Bernard Weber, President and Founder of New7Wonders, said, "With 7 Wonders of Future Cities, we are extending our mission from celebrating the heritage of humanity to celebrating its horizons. The wonders of the future are being built now - in the choices, creativity and courage of today's urban visionaries."

Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders and Chairman of the 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign, said, "Today we begin a global conversation about what makes a city truly 'of the future'. It is about how innovation serves humanity, and how imagination can reconnect progress with purpose." He continued, "We see 7 Wonders of Future Cities celebrating and honouring cities and developments that dare to dream, design and deliver a better balance between nature, community and growth."

In line with the proven New7Wonders methodology, public engagement will be central throughout. After the current proposal and application period, via www.7wondersfc.com, the global voting phases will begin on 31 October 2026, leading to the official declaration of the 7 Wonders of Future Cities on 31 October 2027. The campaign is coordinated by Global Platform Limited, the Dubai-based worldwide licensing and commercial arm of New7Wonders.

7 Wonders of Future Cities joins and follows the other global, thematic and national New7Wonders participation campaigns – notably the New 7 Wonders of the World and the New 7 Wonders of Nature – that have achieved over 600 million votes to date, and have generated the independently validated 'Wonder Effect', creating socio-economic, marketing, branding and educational plus-value growth for participating destinations and nations measured in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

