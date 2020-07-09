The Mark Hotel Ranked "#1 City Hotel in the US" and "#1 Hotel in New York City" in Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2020

"We are doubly honored to receive two major awards, namely Best Hotel in New York and Best City Hotel in the US – by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards of 2020. The Mark is the product of the continuous effort of many creative people and daily hard work of our professional, dedicated and most caring staff," said Izak Senbahar, adding, "A special thanks goes to Jacques Grange and a large team of artists and artisans, curated by Pierre Passebon, who helped us design and create this timeless, iconic hotel. Our management team, creative team, staff and collaborators, including Michelin star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, beauty entrepreneur Frédéric Fekkai and master perfumer Frédéric Malle, are the very reason for our success."