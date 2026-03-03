BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongyu Communication, a global leader in antenna and RF solutions, comprehensively presented its multi-dimensional communication technology innovations covering terrestrial, aerial, and space domains at the 2026 World Mobile Congress (MWC Barcelona) under the theme "Intelligent Connectivity, Greening the Future."

The company highlighted key products and technologies across five focal areas:

Tongyu Showcases Integrated Air-Ground-Space Full-Scenario Solutions at MWC 2026, Shaping a Smart and Green Future

Ultra-high-capacity integrated solutions for 5G–A/6G, such as the 6–7GHz 256TR AFU, Hybrid FDD/TDD antennas, 20-Port Luneburg Lens Antennas (2+3 Beams), and Active + Passive 5G+4G Antennas.

Green intelligent solutions for sustainable network evolution, including Intelligent Multi-Sensing Units and Latest Gen4 Taurus Platform.

Customized coverage products for complex environments like tunnels, stadiums, and along railway lines.

Non–terrestrial network (NTN) products that expand connectivity dimensions, covering Ka/Ku–Band Satellite Ground Terminals, Satellite IoT Terminals, and Ground to Airway Coverage Antennas.

Integrated air–ground–space products for seamless global networks, such as QV-band Satellite Payload Reflector Antennas, Ka-band Satellite Payload Antennas, and Ultra-Wideband (Triple-Band) Microwave Antennas.

"We are systematically addressing the core requirements of global network evolution: ultimate performance, green sustainability, and intelligent connectivity," said Ms. Winnie Wu, Vice President of Tongyu Communication. "Our goal is to provide solutions with outstanding total–cost–of–ownership advantages—progressing from smart terrestrial networks to an integrated air-space architecture—and to collaborate with partners in building a future–ready, multidimensional network ecosystem."

Welcome to watch the on-site interpretation video posted by Ms. Winnie Wu on LinkedIn for more exciting insights: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7434557236724563968

Driven by relentless innovation and a deep understanding of customer challenges, the forward-looking products and solutions showcased by Tongyu Communication are empowering operators and industry clients to construct next-generation networks that are more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable—collectively pushing the frontiers of connectivity.

About Tongyu Communication

Tongyu Communication is a world–leading integrated solutions provider of mobile communication antennas, RF devices, and satellite communication products. The company has long been dedicated to the R&D, production, sales, and service of these technologies. To date, Tongyu holds over 1,100 patents, with its products deployed in more than 100 countries and regions, and over 10 million antennas in operation worldwide.

SOURCE Tongyu Communication