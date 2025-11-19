Touareg Group Technologies Co. Launches with USD 1 Billion Capital to Power TrustglobeX -- A New Era for Global Crypto Exchange

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investment and fintech powerhouse Touareg Group has announced the official launch of Touareg Group Technologies Co., capitalized with a paid-up fund of USD 1 billion. At the heart of this milestone is TrustglobeX, the Group's flagship crypto exchange set to redefine the global digital-asset industry through unmatched liquidity, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a bold international vision.

TrustglobeX is forging the next era of digital exchange, driven by the TGLX token as its ecosystem engine.

TrustglobeX represents the cornerstone of Touareg Group's expansion into the digital-finance frontier. Designed for both institutional and retail markets, the exchange combines deep-liquidity architecture with lightning-fast transaction speeds and a multi-chain trading environment. Its hybrid wallet system delivers instant accessibility alongside top-tier security, while its advanced analytics and intelligent order-execution engine give traders a decisive edge in fast-moving markets.

Chris Martin, Head of Financial and Strategic Investor Group at Touareg Group, described TrustglobeX as "the financial engine of a new digital economy," emphasizing that the platform is backed by tangible capital strength and long-term commitment rather than speculation.

"This USD 1 billion investment is not symbolic — it represents our absolute determination to build a serious, world-class crypto exchange that can stand among the global leaders for decades to come," Martin said. "Touareg Group is entering this arena with conviction, discipline, and a vision to shape the future of digital finance."

With its billion-dollar foundation, Touareg Group Technologies Co. is setting a new benchmark for financial strength and credibility in the crypto sector. The company plans to expand TrustglobeX across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe through regional hubs that connect liquidity, foster innovation, and serve millions of users worldwide. Analysts already view TrustglobeX as one of 2025's most anticipated global launches — a platform built not only for today's traders but for the next generation of digital-asset pioneers.

From its financial power to its unwavering vision, TrustglobeX embodies Touareg Group's philosophy of "Trust Without Borders," signaling a bold step toward a smarter, faster, and more connected world of finance.

SOURCE Touareg Global