World's Best Universities Revealed

US and European leadership challenged amid competition from Asia and Middle East

#QSWUR

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds have released the QS World University Rankings 2027.

MIT is crowned first for 15th consecutive year. Imperial College London stays second, tied with Stanford University, up from third. University of Oxford and Harvard University come fourth and fifth.

This edition features 1500+ universities from 106 higher education systems. The US has 184 entries, followed by the UK (93) and Mainland China (85).

Top-20 2027 2026



1 1 MIT US 2 3 Stanford University US 2 2 Imperial College London UK 4 4 University of Oxford UK 5 5 Harvard University US 6 6 University of Cambridge UK 7 10 California Institute of Technology US 8 9 UCL UK 8 7 ETH Zurich Switzerland 10 8 National University of Singapore Singapore

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: "The QS World University Rankings serve as a benchmark for higher education performance, informing decision-making worldwide.

"The US still leads global higher education, though the map is shifting as institutions across Asia and the Middle East translate strong investment into measurable gains.

"The picture in Europe is mixed, with emerging systems strengthening their global standing through long-term funding and innovation policies, while others show signs of stagnation."

Highlights

US : Caltech achieves best ranking since 2023. Yale(16 th ) and Johns Hopkins(20 th ) re-enter top-20. Harvard leads globally in four indicators

: Caltech achieves best ranking since 2023. Yale(16 ) and Johns Hopkins(20 ) re-enter top-20. Harvard leads globally in four indicators UK : Leader in international research. Five universities achieve record ranks despite 43% dropping

: Leader in international research. Five universities achieve record ranks despite 43% dropping Mainland China's rise continues – 72% of universities climb, with 13 new entrants. Peking University(13 th ) leads

– 72% of universities climb, with 13 new entrants. Peking University(13 ) leads Hong Kong SAR : Asia's most improved – 78% rise. CUHK(18 th ) joins HKU(11 th ) among the top-20.

: Asia's most improved – 78% rise. CUHK(18 ) joins HKU(11 ) among the top-20. Australia : 58% of universities rise. UNSW(19 th ) takes national top-spot for the first time.

: 58% of universities rise. UNSW(19 ) takes national top-spot for the first time. Europe: Italy among Europe's most improved – 56% climb, led by Politecnico di Milano(87 th ). Germany and Spain add 11 and 10 entries. Technical University of Munich(25 th ) and Université PSL(34 th ) top the EU.

among Europe's most improved – 56% climb, led by Politecnico di Milano(87 ). and add 11 and 10 entries. Technical University of Munich(25 ) and Université PSL(34 ) top the EU. Gulf universities break records . Saudi Arabia's KFUPM(63 rd ) and King Saud University(107 th ) reach historic highs alongside Qatar University(109 th ) and UAE's Khalifa University(147 th )

. KFUPM(63 ) and King Saud University(107 ) reach historic highs alongside Qatar University(109 ) and Khalifa University(147 ) Latin America's downward trend continues . Universidad de Buenos Aires(84 th ) remains region's only top-100 university

. Universidad de Buenos Aires(84 ) remains region's only top-100 university Canada under pressure as 66% of universities drop. McGill(30 th ) retains national top spot

as 66% of universities drop. McGill(30 ) retains national top spot Africa : University of Cape Town(184 th ) remains top-ranked university despite dropping year-on-year

: University of Cape Town(184 ) remains top-ranked university despite dropping year-on-year India: IIT Delhi(118th) reaches country's joint highest-ever rank. Eighteen universities hit record highs

Read the full global release here:Global420_WUR2027_EN_D1.0_E0.1_APPROVED_WB

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds