Xinhua Silk Road: Conference held in E. China biz hub to highlight burgeoning regional M&As

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Dec 14, 2025, 23:38 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When gaining speed in building a global merger and acquisition (M&A) highland, east China's business hub Shanghai recently witnessed a grand gathering of M&A industry players.

The 2025 Mergers and Acquisitions Finance Conference, which came right at the first anniversary for the release of Shanghai's 3-year action plan to support M&A of listed firms, shed light on improvements in both quality and quantity of local M&As.

Continue Reading

As the China M&A Composite Index (2025) debuted during the conference showed, Shanghai and other areas in the Yangtze River Delta contributed approximately 45 percent of M&A deals across China from October 2024 to September 2025.

By value, such M&A transactions accounted for about 60 percent of the comparable national aggregate, making the delta where Shanghai and Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces sit one of the core growth drivers for M&A market.

Under such circumstance, an M&A alliance was launched during the conference by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPD Bank), China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., and Guotai Haitong Securities to seize greater chances in M&A market.

During the event, the alliance announced an action plan, vowing to facilitate M&A deals of over 1.2 trillion yuan nationwide and 400-plus billion yuan in Shanghai from 2025 to 2027 with the number of its clients exceeding 1200.

SPD Bank, also a co-host of the conference, is one of the pacesetters in M&A financing in China. Year to date, its M&A lending has exceeded 100 billion yuan and with outstanding M&A loans at 240-plus billion yuan, the Chinese lender is striving to be the first choice for companies seeking M&A financing.

Organized by Xinhua News Agency Shanghai Bureau and China Economic Information Service Shanghai Headquarters, the conference was dedicated to further enlivening the M&A financing market to better build the Shanghai international financial center.

Via pooling data from capital markets and equity exchanges as well, the above-mentioned China M&A Composite Index that tells latest sector developments from related activity, size, efficiency, environment and effectiveness, is seeking to craft a new M&A market barometer in China.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348759.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Conferencia en el centro de negocios del este de China para destacar las fusiones y adquisiciones regionales

Conferencia en el centro de negocios del este de China para destacar las fusiones y adquisiciones regionales

Mientras se acelera la construcción de un sector global de fusiones y adquisiciones (M&A), el centro de negocios del este de China, Shanghái, fue...
Xinhua Silk Road: Pearl Bay climate financing conference concludes with fruitful achievements

Xinhua Silk Road: Pearl Bay climate financing conference concludes with fruitful achievements

The 2025 Pearl Bay Climate Investment and Financing Conference, concluded on Wednesday in Nansha District of Guangzhou, capital of south China's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics