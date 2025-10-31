Xinhua Silk Road: Unleashing digital potential to unlock new vitality of liquor industry
News provided byXinhua Silk Road
Oct 31, 2025, 00:13 ET
Oct 31, 2025, 00:13 ET
BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the wave of the digital economy, new-generation digital technologies such as cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence are rapidly developing and deeply integrating into the entire liquor industry chain, injecting new vitality into the development of this traditional sector.
Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348121.html
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
Share this article