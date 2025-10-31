Xinhua Silk Road: Unleashing digital potential to unlock new vitality of liquor industry

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Oct 31, 2025, 00:13 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the wave of the digital economy, new-generation digital technologies such as cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence are rapidly developing and deeply integrating into the entire liquor industry chain, injecting new vitality into the development of this traditional sector.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348121.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Chishui River Forum held in Guizhou, SW. China

Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Chishui River Forum held in Guizhou, SW. China

The 2025 Chishui River Forum was held in Maotai Town of Renhuai City in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Tuesday. With "Interweaving Harmony" as ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 kicks off Monday, highlighting high-quality global financial development

The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday, bringing together participants from China and abroad to discuss ways...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Beers, Wines and Spirits

News Releases in Similar Topics