Yutong Bus Completes Extreme Heat Challenge in Saudi Arabia, Showcasing Industry-Leading Energy Efficiency and Battery Safety Performance

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The E11 Pro, a flagship battery electric bus from Yutong Bus (SHA:600066), demonstrated its unmatched safety and performance under the extreme heat and windy conditions in an endurance test a week ago, exposing the world-leading e-mobility solution to maximum stress from extremely challenging environments.

Yutong Bus Tackles the Electricity Usage Challenges in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Amidst Surface Temperatures Soaring to 60 Degrees Celsius.

Addressing public worries about the safety of electric vehicle batteries in scorching conditions and concerns over range and energy efficiency, Yutong Bus E11 Pro has initiated two high-temperature performance tests. Starting with an interior temperature of 53.6°C, the bus's advanced climate control system rapidly cooled the cabin to a comfortable 23.6°Cin just 27 minutes. During a 113-kilometer round trip, the bus consumed only 0.74 kWh/km, highlighting the vehicle's extended range capabilities, even in extreme heat conditions.

Cutting-edge Technology for Extreme Environments

The E11 PRO boasts an energy-efficient, all-electric climate control system developed. The state-of-the-art air conditioning unit delivers 38,000 Kcal/h of cooling power, that ramps up cooling output in response to rising external temperatures. A specially designed air curtain solution creates an air seal for the middle door when it's opened, preventing hot air ingress and cool air escape, further reducing energy consumption.

The vehicle's body is constructed of dark gray, fully-enclosed hollow glass panels, with the design providing exceptional thermal management and noise reduction. Powered by its proprietary YESS battery protection solution, Yutong's high-safety battery features a multi-layered fire-resistant and heat-insulating design, built to withstand temperatures of up to 1300°C for two hours. The bus is equipped with an advanced liquid cooling plate system, doubling the cooling speed compared to natural cooling coupled with anti-condensation and mud protection, making it adaptable to both high temperatures and dusty road conditions.

Pioneering E-mobility Solution to Empower Saudi Arabia's Green Targets

From withstanding the frigid temperatures in Kazakhstan and Norway earlier this year to enduring the scorching heat in Saudi Arabia, Yutong buses have successfully demonstrated their reliability across a nearly 100°C temperature range. Yutong is focusing on tailored new energy solutions that address the diverse local demands, a strategy that is aligned with the country's sustainability goals outlined in Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030." In recent years, Yutong Bus operates a fleet of over 4,000 buses in Saudi Arabia, a success largely attributed to the impressive performance and reliability of its vehicles from full range of products.

More details at https://en.yutong.com/.

SOURCE Yutong Bus