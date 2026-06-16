CHANGSHA, China, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") recently opened its second employee football league near the company's headquarters in Changsha, bringing together employees from across its subsidiaries and functions as global excitement for football continues to build.

Zoomlion Kicks Off Second Employee Football League as Global Football Fever Builds

Held under the theme "Youth in Motion, Football Dreams at Zoomlion," the league reflects Zoomlion's commitment to building an energetic workplace culture, encouraging cross-business collaboration and supporting employees' cultural and sports activities. The tournament features 13 teams from 19 business units, with more than 30 matches scheduled from May 29 to July 3.

The opening ceremony brought together representatives from Zoomlion's labor union, youth league committee and related subsidiaries and units. The 13 teams made their debut on the field, representing different subsidiaries and units across concrete machinery, agricultural machinery, aerial work platform, earthmoving machinery, mining machinery, emergency equipment, overseas operations, ZValley, Zoomlion Smart City and other corporate functions.

For Zoomlion, the league is more than a sports event. It is a platform designed to help employees from different teams to meet, compete and build trust beyond their daily roles. The same qualities seen on the football field, including focus, discipline, teamwork and the courage to challenge limits, also reflect Zoomlion's culture and the way its people work together across subsidiaries and functions.

Following the opening ceremony, a friendly match featuring company leaders and standout employee players brought the crowd together and set an energetic tone for the tournament.

"Football has always been a sport that brings people together," said Long Baijun, a player for the mining machinery team and director of Marketing Promotion Department at Zoomlion's mining machinery company. "On the field, we compete with focus, support each other and keep striving for victory. That same spirit is also part of our daily work at Zoomlion, where excellence, teamwork and resilience help us move forward together."

The league will continue over the coming weeks as teams compete through group matches and later rounds. By turning the football field into a shared space for competition, friendship and cross-functional connection, Zoomlion is further bringing its people-centered culture to life and encouraging employees to carry the same spirit of teamwork and perseverance from the pitch into their daily work.

SOURCE Zoomlion