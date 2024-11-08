ZTE hosts 5G Summit & User Congress 2024 in Türkiye, showcasing the digital future under the theme "Flourish Through Intelligent Innovation"

ISTANBUL, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has hosted its annual 5G Summit & User Congress 2024 in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The two-day event, organized under the theme "Flourish Through Intelligent Innovation", gathered professionals from industry organizations, standardization bodies, carriers, think tanks, industry partners, and analysts, and other global ecosystem players. Discussions focused on the latest developments in 5G, 5G-A, AI, and next-generation networks, offering valuable insights into emerging trends and sharing practical case studies to drive the future of digital transformation.

As the core of the event, ZTE showcased its innovative products, solutions, and best practices, embodying the transformative potential of intelligent innovation. The company's advancements in wireless technology were segmented into three development stages:

In the 5G-ready Area, ZTE introduced the UniSite simplest site solution, covering UBR Pioneer, FMM Pioneer, and Green Pioneer, to help operators build an efficient and future-oriented 4G/5G network.

The 5G Area highlighted innovative 5G solutions tailored to ToC, ToB, and ToH markets, focusing on 5G Monetization, Intelligent Wireless Solutions, Private 5G Networks, and FWA.

The 5G-A Area unlocked the practice of 5G-A commercialization through solutions such as 5G-A 10Gbps Experience, Integrated Sensing and Communication, RedCap, and also discusses how AI empowers network O&M.

In the realm of core networks, ZTE unveiled its latest Smart Core solution, enhanced by AI and 5G-A technologies, featuring service intelligence, network intelligence, and O&M intelligence to reshape the mobile AI era and unlock new business value with global operators.

In the Server & Storage Product field, ZTE brought together upstream and downstream partners from the server industry chain, including chip manufacturers, cloud platform service providers, production manufacturers, system integration service providers, and global industry clients, to explore new opportunities for computing power infrastructure in the AI era. Additionally, ZTE had released its G6 series of servers for the first time in overseas markets.

In the wired field, ZTE, centering on the all - optical theme, presented the tri-mode 50G PON Combo solution along with the progress of global cooperation, the high-performance-price-ratio FTTR-B all-optical campus network, the cutting-edge Tbit OTN, the cost-effective 800GE IP network and the all - format LinkPro series Wi-Fi 7 products. The aim was to provide global customers with high-speed, reliable and economical all-optical connections.

ZTE underscored its "AI for All" strategy by showcasing cutting-edge AI-powered 5G innovations. Highlights included the debut of the industry's first AI-powered FWA solution, the ZTE Nebula AI FWA Solution, the first AI + 5G FWA G5 series, and a full range of FWA & MBB products tailored for personal, home, industry, and vehicle use, alongside stylish smartphones such as the nubia Focus 5G series, nubia Music, and nubia Neo 2 5G. Within its Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 3.0, ZTE further expanded its AI offerings to IoT devices and health wearables, aiming to enable everyone to benefit from AI and the latest technologies.

Innovation depends not only on individual breakthroughs but also on close collaboration and symbiotic growth across industries. ZTE collaborates with global partners to explore digital transformation across various sectors, driving progress in the digital economy.

