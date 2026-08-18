Extended market access may improve flexibility and price discovery, but it does not eliminate weekend gaps, thin liquidity or execution risk.

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional financial markets are moving closer to always-on access. CME Group reported that nearly 15,000 1-Ounce Gold futures contracts, representing approximately US$60 million in notional value, traded during the inaugural weekend of its 24/7 schedule. The London Stock Exchange has also announced LSE 24, a planned 24/5 venue for digital, algorithmic and agentic trading.

24/7 Trading Is Becoming Market Infrastructure — Vantage and Macroeconomist Fu Peng Examine the Liquidity Limits

Against this backdrop, Vantage Markets ("Vantage") and macroeconomist Fu Peng are examining a broader question: as trading extends beyond conventional sessions, can liquidity, price discovery, clearing, settlement and risk controls keep pace?

Why Is 24/7 Trading Becoming Market Infrastructure?

"24/7 trading is infrastructure," Fu said. "In principle, any financial asset can operate within such a framework once the underlying infrastructure supports timely clearing and settlement."

Fu links the shift to advances in computing, blockchain-based financial infrastructure and post-trade systems. Crypto assets were early users of always-on markets, but the same underlying framework can progressively support gold, equities, commodities and foreign exchange as technology and participation develop.

Traditional market closures have also served a purpose. A weekend pause can give investors time to assess earnings, policy decisions and other information before prices adjust. In a fully continuous market, Fu said, participants may be more likely to react first and think later. Extended access changes when markets respond to news, but not the need for judgment and discipline.

Does 24/7 Trading Reduce Weekend Risk?

Not automatically. Wider participation may support more continuous price discovery and reduce some discontinuities between Friday and Monday. The outcome still depends on whether participation is broad enough, liquidity is sufficient and the pricing benchmark is reliable.

During thinner periods, prices can move sharply and execution may be constrained. A chart may appear continuous even when an order cannot be filled at the expected level. Weekend trading can move the market's response closer to an event, but it cannot guarantee execution, eliminate price gaps or make leveraged trading inherently safer.

Can Gold Be Traded on Weekends?

Vantage applies this market-structure shift through XAUUSD247, a separate OTC gold CFD available to eligible clients 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends, subject to scheduled maintenance, regional availability and applicable product conditions.

The product uses a one-ounce contract size. Trading costs are reflected through variable spreads and applicable swap charges. Exceeding exposure thresholds places only the affected symbol into close-only mode on that login. Other symbols remain unaffected.

Beyond gold, the same infrastructure debate is emerging around AI and robotics. Vantage's OPENAIUSD and ANTHUSD CFDs, which reference prices derived from private-market valuation data relating to OpenAI and Anthropic respectively, illustrate the importance of credible reference pricing, disclosure, liquidity and risk controls where conventional public-market access may not yet be available. Unitree Robotics received regulatory approval for a Shanghai STAR Market IPO in July, adding a current example of that transition. The broader challenge is to support this development with credible reference pricing, disclosure, liquidity and risk controls.

For traders, 24/7 gold CFD trading provides access outside traditional market hours, including during periods when market-moving events occur. It also creates more hours in which liquidity may be thin, prices may change rapidly and behavioural discipline may be tested.

"Opportunity is also risk, and risk is also opportunity; the two move together," Fu said. More access does not automatically mean better decisions, lower risk or higher returns.

For brokers, exchanges and liquidity providers, the move toward always-on markets places greater emphasis on resilient infrastructure, transparent pricing, execution quality, clearing and settlement capacity, and safeguards during periods of lower participation.

This discussion forms the inaugural two-part episode of Vantage Point, Vantage's ongoing expert-led series examining structural changes in global markets. The first episode brings together 24/7 trading, gold, liquidity, AI and US equities, establishing a continuing platform for expert perspectives on how market infrastructure and investor behaviour are evolving.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets, or Vantage, is a multi-asset CFD broker offering access to CFDs on Forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs and bonds through its trading platforms and services.

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SOURCE Vantage