3rd Cross-Strait Reading Conference Opens in Fuzhou, Highlighting Aesthetic Education and AI Innovation

FUZHOU, China, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th Straits Forum • 3rd Cross-Strait Reading Conference opened in Fuzhou on July 2, bringing together nearly 200 representatives from publishing, the arts, academia and youth groups.

Themed "Chinese Aesthetics, Shared Reading Culture," the conference focuses on aesthetic education, digital culture and reading promotion.

A major highlight was the release of new achievements in aesthetic education publishing and the Cross-Strait Aesthetic Education Intelligent Agent. Developed by the Straits Publishing & Distributing Group, the AI-powered platform uses artificial intelligence, blockchain and other digital technologies to link the creation of aesthetic education resources, the dissemination of aesthetic culture and related study programs, offering young people new ways to engage with traditional Chinese culture.

Five cooperation agreements were signed at the event, covering marine culture promotion, Fujian-Taiwan book copyright exchange and digital art asset operations.

The "Shared Reading" Essay Competition received 673 submissions from Taiwan this year, a sharp increase from previous editions. The ceremony also launched a shared reading study camp and the 2nd "Straits Cup" Digital Publishing Skills Competition.

The conference will run through July 31, with related events across Fujian Province, including art publishing seminars, artist exchanges, study programs, reader activities and public-benefit book exhibitions and sales.

The event is guided by the Publishers Association of China, the Books and Periodicals Distribution Association of China, and China Publication & Promotion Association, and co-hosted by the Fujian Provincial Administration of Press and Publication, the Ye Shengtao Research Association of China, the Fujian Provincial Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy, the Fujian Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and the Straits Publishing & Distributing Group.

SOURCE The Straits Publishing & Distributing Group