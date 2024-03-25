6th Chongqing Sports Industry Expo Launches in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - Chongqing - On March 21, the 2024 Chengdu-Chongqing Sports Industry Alliance and the 6th Chongqing Sports Industry Expo launched at the Chongqing International Convention and Exhibition Center (Nanping) in Southwest China's Chongqing.

On March 21, the 2024 Chengdu-Chongqing Sports Industry Alliance and the 6th Chongqing Sports Industry Expo took place at the Chongqing International Convention and Exhibition Center (Nanping) in Southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo/The event organizer）

This three-day event aims to integrate sports, consumption, and industry. It showcases the latest trends in the sports industry and provides a grand sports carnival for enthusiasts. Additionally, this expo is one of the highlights of the 2024 Chongqing Marathon International Consumer Season.

Featuring over ten major exhibition areas, such as Chengdu Sports, Sports and Travel Integration, Outdoor Camping, Fitness and Health, Fashion Sports, Ice and Snow Sports, Digital Sports, and Sports Training, the expo hosts more than 300 renowned sports brands from the United States, Canada, as well as provinces and cities such as Sichuan, Fujian, Shanghai, and Shandong.

With over a thousand products on display, ranging from sportswear to fitness equipment, energy supplements, smart wearables, injury rehabilitation, and hotpot delicacies, the expo caters to diverse interests within the sports industry.

Eight sports strategic cooperation projects were signed at the opening ceremony, including a remarkable 1 billion yuan(about $0.138 billion) contract for a fishing tackle production project in Nan'an District. Furthermore, several key projects were unveiled, totaling contracts exceeding 2 billion yuan, providing substantial momentum for the construction of the sports industry in Chongqing and driving the development of the city's sports sector.

Simultaneously, the 2024 China Aviation Science Popularization Conference and the 8th National Youth Drone Competition were announced to be held in Chongqing.

In conjunction with the expo, various events, such as the China Marathon Grand Slam Season Three Hero Gathering, the China Road Running Industry Development and Innovation Dialogue, as well as roadshows for Chengdu-Chongqing trendy sports brands and sports industry projects, will take place.

Enhancing Chengdu-Chongqing Interaction

The expo focuses on serving the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle by strengthening sports interaction in the region and accelerating the high-quality development of sports in the area.

The expo received guidance from the Sports Bureaus of Sichuan Province and Chengdu City and saw participation from various sports authorities, associations, and sports goods enterprises across Sichuan Province, fostering closer collaboration between Chongqing and Sichuan.

Moreover, a "Chengdu-Chongqing Trendy Sports Brand Live Streaming Sales Festival" will be held during the expo. It will feature continuous live-streaming sessions inviting sports brands from both cities to participate, further promoting the integration of commerce, tourism, and sports.

Dazzling Showcases and Performances

Throughout the event, activities such as the China Road Running Industry Development and Innovation Dialogue will bring together prominent industry organizations, sports stars, and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to provide insights and engage in discussions with attendees.

Additionally, over 20 companies, including Beijing Leon and Heartbeat Players, will conduct project presentations and performances, with nearly 20 sports and cultural exhibitions scheduled over the three days.

Promoting Sports Accessibility

Over 1,000 companies will collaborate online and offline during the expo to offer promotions, with discounts totaling nearly 5 million yuan. Over 100 exhibitors at the expo will provide interactive promotions on various products, including sports equipment, outdoor gear, and cultural products.

Furthermore, the expo will feature the "Chongqing Marathon Hotpot" activity, where a giant hotpot capable of serving 24 people simultaneously will be set up, showcasing 24 renowned hotpot brands and related ingredients. This initiative aims to give visiting runners an authentic taste of Chongqing's famous hotpot cuisine.

