Chongqing Hosts Fifth China-ASEAN Legal Cooperation Forum to Strengthen BRI Legal Ties

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 3, 2023 - Chongqing - Under the theme of "Advancing a Closer China-ASEAN Community through Legal Cooperation," the fifth China-ASEAN Legal Cooperation Forum was inaugurated in Chongqing, Southwest China, on November 1st.

The Fifth China-ASEAN Legal Cooperation Forum commenced in Chongqing on November 1. (Photo/Event organizer)

This year's assembly, attentive to the evolving practices and exigencies of China-ASEAN legal collaborations, fostered comprehensive dialogues and promulgated initiatives for bolstering the regional legal framework, promoting the cultivation of legal professionals with expertise in regional studies, and amplifying legal service partnerships within the ambit of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The forum's agenda was packed with an inaugural ceremony, a series of keynote addresses, thematic sub-forums, and a closing ceremony. It drew the participation of nearly two hundred esteemed figures spanning government agencies, legislative and judicial branches, academia, the business sector, and legal fraternities, including lawyers, arbitrators, and legal practitioners from both China and ASEAN.

During the opening ceremony, the stage was set for the launch of the New International Land-Sea Corridor Legal Service Alliance. This consortium unites approximately 70 firms and legal institutions, among them notable names like King & Wood Mallesons, the Chongqing Arbitration Commission, and the Southwest Branch of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission.

The alliance is further bolstered by nearly 30 ASEAN counterparts, including the Lao Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Vietnam-China International Trade Arbitration Center. They collectively aim to champion the comprehensive advancement of legal practices, alongside fostering economic and societal growth within the ILSTC regions.

"The Legal Service Alliance is set to elevate the caliber of international legal services, thereby catalyzing the creation of a premier business milieu marked by market-centricity, juridical probity, and international receptiveness," said Lu Kehua, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Chongqing Municipal Committee and the Secretary of the municipal commission of political and legal affairs.

Ketsana Phommachan, Deputy Minister of Justice from the Lao People's Democratic Republic, accentuated the developmental strides and triumphs achieved through the BRI. He asserted that a steadfast commitment to the rule of law is a cornerstone for enhancing mutual collaboration and trust between countries.

Furthermore, he commended the China-ASEAN Legal Research Center for its pivotal role in fostering legal dialogues and developing legal expertise, looking forward to its continued contributions to research and practice in the spheres of legislative, judicial, and law enforcement sectors.

