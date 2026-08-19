"7ap to Music: Beating with Heart" - perfect ending of The 7th Tencent Music Entertainment Awards

The 7th TMEA brought together top singers and musicians with their own styles: William Chan（陈伟霆）, Cao Yang（曹杨）, RENJUN（黄仁俊）, Lars（黄子弘凡）, Liu Yu（刘宇）, Liu Yuxin（刘雨昕）, MC Cheung（MC 张天赋）, Patrick Brasca（派伟俊）, Supper Moment, Shan Yichun（单依纯）, TOP（TOP登陆少年组合）, VIVA, Roy（王源）, Lil Ghost（小鬼-王琳凯）, TIA RAY（袁娅维TIA RAY）, Zhang Junhao（张峻豪SHUN）, Jane Zhang（张靓颖）, Charlie（周深）, Steven Zhang（张新成）, and Jeff Chang（张信哲）.

Charlie（周深） was awarded the title of "Singer of the Year", and his 2025 "Shenshen's Concert Tour" was recognized as "Concert of the Year". Roy（王源） and Shan Yichun（单依纯） were awarded "Best Male/Female Singer of the Year" (Chinese Mainland). Jeff Chang（张信哲）and G.E.M. （G.E.M.邓紫棋）won the "Best Male/Female Singer of the Year" (Hong Kong and Taiwan, China). Liu Yuxin（刘雨昕） was awarded "Best Quality Singer of the Year", and Lil Ghost（小鬼-王琳凯） was awarded "Best Singer-Songwriter of the Year". The "Most Influential Male/Female Singer of the Year" (Chinese Mainland) was won by Lars（黄子弘凡） and TIA RAY（袁娅维TIA RAY）. JJ Lin（林俊杰） and Jolin Cai（蔡依林） won the "Most Influential Male/Female Singer of the Year" (Hong Kong and Taiwan, China). Steven Zhang（张新成） was awarded the "Most Influential Quality Singer of the Year".

The 7th TMEA was the big gathering of a long list of nationwide acclaimed powerhouse vocalists‌ and their pieces that echoed the time and spirit.

Jeff Chang（张信哲） interpreted the "Name of This World" with his distinctive and delicate style that is always loved by the audience. While Lars's（黄子弘凡） "From Time" definitely showed his remarkable skill and strong emotion coming from his beautifully pure voice. The young singer Roy（王源）, with his pure voice and full passion, brought down the house with the "Gravity of the Entire Universe".

TIA RAY（袁娅维TIA RAY） brought her brand-new arrangement of "Ocean of the Sun" and "Pressure", a dominating LIVE performance in the industry's haute couture stage. Jane Zhang（张靓颖） gave a wonderful performance in the medley of "The Ambitious", "Can't Do It" and "Green Light", an audio-visual feast for the audience that is always her style. As the finale of the show, Charlie（周深） not only brought the five pieces of "Hi! World", "Waiting for a Sunny Day", "Melody of White Feathers Garment", "Rain All Over the World", and "Excuse Me", but also presented his new song "Dumb", not so dumb as a perfect ending of this event.

Stunning and thrilling, TMEA gathered the most pioneering new-generation artists, firing up the full house even higher.

William Chan（陈伟霆）, with a laid-back voice exuding a slightly tipsy quality, turned out to be "Never Tired of It". Liu Yuxin（刘雨昕） showed her attitude and power in "Strange", a unique artistic picture of XANADU2.0 that conveys the core of her generation: independence and confidence. Steven Zhang（张新成） gave the audience his "Dear Houdini", a healing monologue in the middle of a light and cheerful jazz. Lil Ghost（小鬼-王琳凯） marked the "Saturday Night" with a strong rock-n-roll style of the rebellious Gen-Z.

Forever lasting is our passion for music. TMEA, an event using music as the special bond bringing together the artists dearly loved by the enthusiastic fans with their hearts and souls, will bring us to an even more beautiful world, in which TMEA and its partners in the music industry will continue to create exceptional experiences for all of the fans at home and abroad.

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)