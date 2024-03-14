88%* Say That Budget Direct is Cheaper Than Their Previous Car Insurer

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Direct Insurance proudly announces that 88%* of surveyed customers have found their car premiums to be more budget-friendly than those from their previous insurer. This achievement is partly credited to Budget Direct's commitment to a risk-conscious approach, allowing them to provide reduced premiums for safer drivers.

On average, customers who switched to Budget Direct Car Insurance reported savings, with an impressive average of $210# per customer. Examples of these savings include:

Budget Direct launches Car Insurance Price Savings Comparison Tool which allows motorists to instantly gauge potential savings by inputting their car make and previous insurer.

Mazda: $238

Audi: $240

BMW: $241

Hyundai: $217

Mercedes-Benz: $217

Toyota: $197

Honda: $194

These average savings figures are derived from Budget Direct's collation of the customer data collected in an independent survey conducted between 2017 and 2023, reflecting reported savings when customers made the switch to Budget Direct's car insurance.

The success of this data has spurred the launch of the Budget Direct Insurance Price Savings Comparison tool. Visitors to the budgetdirect.com.sg site can use this tool to gauge potential savings by inputting their car make and previous insurer. The leading digital insurer emphasises that the tool empowers customers to make informed decisions, ensuring savings without compromising on coverage or service.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, enthusiastically introduces the new comparison tool, highlighting its role in assisting motorists to save substantially. He states, "The comparison tool provides valuable insight into potential savings, with an average reported saving of $210#. We achieve competitive premiums in a variety of ways. Firstly, our Standard Car Insurance is tailored for safe drivers, contributing to the affordability of our premiums. For those with a higher claim frequency, we offer a specialised product, our Higher Risk Car Insurance, ensuring a positive and fair insurance experience for all. Additionally, we sell insurance directly, with no agency fees, which translates to significant savings. Our customised policies eliminate unnecessary bundled plans, allowing customers to pay only for the coverage they truly need. These are just some of the ways we can offer lower premiums without making compromises on quality.''

This commitment to excellence is further validated by the prestigious Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award, testament to Budget Direct's consistent delivery of outstanding customer experiences. This global award recognises companies that consistently exceed expectations in customer service. With nearly 9,000 satisfied customers sharing their feedback on the independent reviews' platform, the online insurer maintains an impressive average score of 4.7/5 stars, solidifying its reputation as a customer-centric insurance provider.

With an unwavering commitment to providing the best value, Budget Direct Insurance recently launched its Pay Less or Pay Nothing promo. It encourages drivers to obtain a comprehensive car insurance quote and compare it with their current insurer's renewal notice. If their renewal is cheaper than a quote from Budget Direct for the same level of cover, they'll be rewarded with a free Budget Direct car insurance policy. The ongoing promotion ensures a genuine win-win proposition for all Singaporean motorists. More details on the promotion can be found here.

Birch added: ''We're not just about offering competitive premiums; we're about providing an entire experience that prioritises our customers' needs.''

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is an award-winning online digital insurance company for car, motorcycle, and travel. It is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia, and Telesure in South Africa.

*This percentage represents the proportion of customers who provided their feedback to us through an independent survey that we are cheaper than their previous insurer.

#Figures represent average savings derived from collating the data provided by customers through an independent survey, in which customers reported their savings when they switched to Budget Direct's car insurance policies between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2023. Individual circumstances as well as policy terms, plan coverage, features and benefits across insurers may vary, impacting actual savings.

