Budget Direct Insurance Clinches Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2024 for Fifth Year Running

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Direct Insurance has won the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for the fifth year running. The coveted award is an independent seal of excellence, which recognises businesses that consistently deliver a world-class customer experience.

Nearly 9,000 Budget Direct Insurance customers left their feedback on the independent reviews platform and awarded the insurer an impressive average score of 4.7 out of 5.

Budget Direct Insurance receives independent Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for outstanding customer service five years in a row.

All Feefo customer reviews are verified as genuine, making the highly valued accreditation a true reflection of a business's continued commitment to outstanding service.

The Platinum award is given to businesses which have achieved Gold standard for three consecutive years. The leading online insurer for car, motorcycle and travel has consistently received outstanding customer reviews on the Feefo platform, since launching in 2016.

Award is Testament to Exceptional Value for Budget Direct Customers

As a low-cost insurer committed to providing some of the most affordable motor insurance plans in Singapore, the award highlights that customers are indeed receiving genuine value for their money with Budget Direct Insurance.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, commented: "We're delighted to receive a Platinum Trusted Service Award from Feefo. Keeping our customers happy is our priority so the fact this award is based on feedback from real customers gives us confidence we're providing an exceptional level of service whilst as the same time offering real value.

"Our customers can rest assured they're getting much more for less with us. The award also recognises just how hard our staff have worked under fresh challenges, with both rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis affecting both consumers and businesses alike. As we enter a new year, we will continue to listen, understand and deliver what our customers want."

Congratulating Budget Direct Insurance on winning this year's award, Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, said: "With customers continuing to build resilience in a time of economic uncertainty, we're delighted to showcase thousands of our clients who are continuing to go above and beyond for each and every customer.

"The Trusted Service Awards have always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer service and in turn receive great feedback from delighted customers.

"A particular congratulations to Budget Direct Insurance for winning a Platinum Trusted Service Award by providing great customer service consistently over a number of years. I look forward to seeing them continue to achieve next year and beyond."

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is an award-winning online digital insurance company for car, motorcycle, and travel. It is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia, and Telesure in South Africa.

About Feefo

Feefo is a leading global customer reviews and insights platform. With 96% of customers relying on reviews to purchase, Feefo creates trust between consumers and businesses by adopting a unique approach to only collect verified reviews from real people.

www.feefo.com

SOURCE Budget Direct Insurance Singapore