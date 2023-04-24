A Reunion with New Business Opportunities: The 47th JINHAN FAIR Kicks off

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 47th JINHAN FAIR was grandly opened on April 21. As a one-stop sourcing fair for home & gifts, JINHAN FAIR is held again after a three-year lapse to enable China's leading role in global supply chains and the robust growth of the home & gifts industry.

Covering an area of 85,000 square meters, the fair has brought together 900 leading home & gifts companies to showcase their innovative and trendy products. The fair has also attracted a wide range of professional buyers from more than 160 countries and regions.

The 47th JINHAN FAIR (PRNewsfoto/Jinhan Fair for home & gifts)

Trendy products to show the appeal of innovation

Affected by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past three years, China's foreign trade still faces big challenges with the increasingly complex trading landscape and uncertain outlook for trade. Against such a backdrop, Chinese home & gifts manufacturer embrace the challenges to build growth momentum with design innovation.

In the debut of home & gifts made in China, Rising Sun, Yongjiu, and Home Broad have introduced many independently designed new products. There are modular, eco-friendly, minimalist, multiculturalism and other styles; black gold, brass, pink and other colors; curved shapes, circular lines, geometric patterns and other design elements; cotton and linen, rattan, marble and other natural materials to lead the global trend of home & gifts products.

Attracting global buyers from all corners

Buyers from all over the world such as UMA,ELICO, WOOLWORTH, were present. Mascagni Casa srl from Italy has been a big buyer of JINHAN FAIR for more than ten consecutive years, and nearly 90% of their products are purchased from China.

Opening up more marketing channels with offline-online integration

To match supply with demand efficiently, JINHAN FAIR leverages its marketing channels and big data technology to invite global buyers through multiple channels online and offline. For buyers who cannot attend the event in person, "Sourcing Matching" and "Virtual Visit" will be available for them to match their needs with exhibitors and discover new and popular products. Up to now, JINHAN FAIR has received nearly 1,200 purchase orders and launched nearly 180 sourcing matching, attracting foreign buyers from the U.S., Germany and many other countries and regions.

With an aim to discover more business opportunities in the international market, JINHAN FAIR will create business highlights and enable collaborations for all participants with even greater activities.

SOURCE Jinhan Fair for home & gifts