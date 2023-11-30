ADA Partners with Databricks to Drive Business Value with Unified Data Analytics

Services ADA will build on Databricks Data Intelligence Platform will address the critical challenge of enhancing organizational agility and competitiveness by seamlessly integrating scalable Data and AI capabilities, alongside tailored accelerators such as Ecommerce Data Models, Dynamic Pricing, building a Data Market place utilising ADA's XACT data as well as composable Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Marketing Analytics use cases.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA, Asia's largest independent Data and Digital Transformation company, today announced they have partnered with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership is centered around bringing best-in-class technology to help solve complex business challenges for ADA's enterprise customers across 12 markets in APAC where ADA operates. Through this partnership, ADA will seamlessly integrate its data and AI expertise into Databricks, focusing on enhanced Ecommerce and Marketing Analytics.

In this strategic partnership, ADA will deploy its advanced Data and AI accelerators, tackling key challenges in the Ecommerce and Marketing sectors. This initiative includes bespoke data models for ecommerce, offering businesses critical insights and predictive analytics to refine their online strategies. ADA's dynamic pricing model will enable real-time market adaptation, optimizing revenue potential. Additionally, ADA will enhance Data Marketplace offerings leveraging its proprietary X-ACT data and integrating services like Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP), demand forecasting, and price optimization. This provides a versatile framework for businesses to effectively utilize customer data for personalized engagement, underlining ADA's commitment to equipping businesses with cutting-edge, data-driven tools on Databricks Platform.

Databricks Data Intelligence Platform built on top of the data lakehouse architecture, helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data and AI teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

"The ability to uncover actionable insights from data has never been more important as enterprises look to adapt, innovate and better prepare for the future in this AI age," said Greg Taylor, Vice President, Partners, APJ, at Databricks. "ADA has deep industry experience in creating value for both B2B and B2C organisations by leveraging data for applications such as customer acquisition and customer data clean rooms, to name a few. We're excited to be working with ADA as they leverage the power of Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help organizations solve their toughest problems with data."

Srinivas Gattamneni, Chief Executive Officer of ADA, said: "We're excited about our partnership with Databricks, a pivotal step in revolutionizing data and digital transformation in APAC. By integrating our Data and AI solutions with Databricks' cutting-edge Data Intelligence Platform, we are actively redefining the future of data analytics and transformation. This alliance is a testament to ADA's dedication not only to advancing AI-driven analytics but also to providing comprehensive data transformation services that enable businesses to navigate and excel in an increasingly digital world."

About ADA

ADA offers a comprehensive suite of services that empower enterprises and brands to bolster digital marketing, sales transformation, and data transformation across Asia. The company has a multi-faceted, data-driven approach that encompasses:

Data Transformation Services: Drawing expertise from data analytics, data engineering, and Customer Data Platform (CDP) services, ADA helps brands make data-informed decisions, optimize data infrastructure, and manage customer data effectively for personalized and efficient marketing efforts.





Marketing Solutions: This entails performance marketing, enabling clients to efficiently target consumers on platforms like social media, native ads, display ads, and search marketing. Additionally, ADA offers creative solutions tailored to boost user engagement and conversion rates. The segment also involves marketing technology transformation, which includes consultation on the implementation of managed services. These services equip brands to deliver outstanding customer experiences using advanced technology platforms.





E-commerce Solutions: ADA assists brands with comprehensive store management, ensuring smooth operations on various platforms such as marketplaces, social channels, third-party messaging channels, and proprietary websites.





Customer Engagement Solutions: Enterprises leverage these solutions to improve customer support. It facilitates real-time communication with consumers through channels like SMS, WhatsApp, and other popular messaging applications.

ADA maintains a robust presence in Asia with 12 offices spread across the region and employs approximately 1,400 professionals. The company's dual headquarters are in Singapore and Malaysia. Notably, ADA's shareholders include industry giants like Softbank, Axiata, Mitsui, and Sumitomo Corporation.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, Grammarly, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to unify and democratize data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

