ADA Shines Bright at the Prestigious Effie Awards, Securing Gold, Silver, and Bronze Accolades for Exceptional Excellence

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA, Asia's largest independent Data and Digital Transformation company, proudly announced its great wins at the prestigious Effie Awards for its work in partnership with clients in Sri Lanka. The Effie Awards, a globally recognized symbol of marketing effectiveness, annually celebrate campaigns that showcase exceptional strategy, creativity, and measurable impact. In a resounding testament to its commitment to excellence and innovation, ADA secured gold, silver, and bronze honours across diverse categories.

ADA won The Gold Effie Award in Media Category for their Data Driven approach to digital campaigns. Recognizing the need for a shift from authority-driven campaigns to peer-led discovery, ADA aimed to democratize the journey to success for every young individual. The idea was simple yet powerful: craft authentic, peer-driven content that champions self-reliance as the key to every youth's self-empowerment.

Bringing this idea to life involved conditioning youth with unbranded drama, strategically retargeting them with branded calls-to-action, and ultimately achieving ground-breaking results. This recognition showcases ADA's excellence in utilizing data as a powerful tool to drive successful marketing campaigns.

In the highly competitive Product & Services arena, specifically Non-Profit/Pro-Bono/Public Service, ADA has been honoured with the Silver Effie Award. This recognition highlights ADA's dedication to bringing insights and data-driven digital campaigns to non-profit sector, supporting the ecosystem to make a positive impact on society in more efficient and targeted manner.

For its outstanding work in capturing the attention of a Speciality Audience, ADA won the Bronze Effie Award in Youth Marketing. Breaking traditional boundaries, ADA universal content strategy successfully democratized career guidance, reaching a diverse array of Sri Lankan youth like never before. This recognition not only reflects ADA's ability to connect with the youth demographic but also underscores the organization's creativity and effectiveness in reaching this audience.

Furthermore, ADA's commitment to Positive Change and Social Good is evident in its receipt of the Silver Effie Award in the Positive Change-Social Good-Brands, Non-Profit category. This recognition acknowledges ADA's efforts in driving meaningful change and making a positive contribution to both brands and non-profit causes.

ADA's Regional Head of Southeast Asia, Sanjini Munaweera, expressed gratitude for the esteemed recognition, stating, "Receiving the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Effie Awards is a tremendous honour for ADA. It is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our team in delivering impactful campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences. These accolades motivate us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in our industry."

Arosha Perera, Director Communications of IESC YouLead added, "ADA's innovative approach and precise targeting significantly contributed to the campaign's effectiveness, proving that data-driven insights are the key to achieving remarkable results in the competitive media landscape. Their dedication to excellence and strategic brilliance have elevated our brand's impact and resonance with our audience."

ADA offers a comprehensive suite of services that empower enterprises and brands to drive data and digital transformation across Asia. The company has a multi-faceted, data-driven approach that encompasses:



- Data Transformation Services: Drawing expertise from data analytics, data engineering, and Customer Data Platform (CDP) services, ADA helps brands make data-informed decisions, optimize data infrastructure, and manage customer data effectively for personalized and efficient marketing efforts.

- Marketing Solutions: This entails performance marketing, enabling clients to efficiently target consumers on platforms like social media, native ads, display ads, and search marketing. Additionally, ADA offers creative solutions tailored to boost user engagement and conversion rates. The segment also involves marketing technology transformation, which includes consultation on the implementation of managed services. These services equip brands to deliver outstanding customer experiences using advanced technology platforms.

- E-commerce Solutions: ADA assists brands with comprehensive store management, ensuring smooth operations on various platforms such as marketplaces, social channels, third-party messaging channels, and proprietary websites.

- Customer Engagement Solutions: Enterprises leverage these solutions to improve customer support. It facilitates real-time communication with consumers through channels like SMS, WhatsApp, and other popular messaging applications.

ADA maintains a robust presence in Asia with 12 offices spread across the region and employs approximately 1,400 professionals. The company's dual headquarters are in Singapore and Malaysia. Notably, ADA's shareholders include industry giants like Softbank, Axiata, Mitsui, and Sumitomo Corporation.

