Agoda Shares Most Booked New Year's Eve Destinations

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world welcomed in 2024, digital travel platform Agoda compiled a list of the top five booked destinations where revelers chose to ring in the New Year. Leading the list are some of Asia's most vibrant cities: Tokyo, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, and Osaka.

Once again Tokyo, Japan's bustling capital, topped the list as the most popular destination to celebrate 'Ōmisoka' (New Year's Eve). Bangkok, Thailand's vibrant city known for its spectacular fireworks display along the Chao Phraya River, came in second. Despite the cancellation of the fireworks display at KLCC Park, Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur secured the third spot.

This year, Taipei, with its famous Taipei 101 New Year's Eve Countdown, followed in fourth, making sure the entire top four is unchanged compared to the festivities last year. Osaka, known for its lively street parties and traditional bell-ringing ceremonies, rose from 8th to 5th and replaced Pattaya in the top five. Thailand's popular beach destination came in 7th.

Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer of Agoda, shared, "This New Year's Eve, Japan's popularity for domestic and international travelers continued, with not just Tokyo featuring in the top five destinations but Osaka too. People's desire to travel and to learn about new cultures reflects the wide array of experiences people are seeking when celebrating the year end. From Tokyo's traditional bellringing to Bangkok's stunning riverside fireworks, each of these cities offered unique ways to welcome the new year."

In addition to a wide selection of accommodations, Agoda's platform also offers flights and activities, making it ideal for planning not just a memorable New Year's Eve, but any holiday experience.

