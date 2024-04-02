Agoda Announces Official Accommodation Partnership for the World Masters Games

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital travel platform Agoda has been named the Official Accommodation Partner for the World Masters Games (WMG) by its hosts the Taipei City Government Department of Information and Tourism. WMG, organized by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA), will be held in Taiwan in May 2025, and is a global multi-disciplinary sporting event that welcomes anyone aged 30 and above, and no qualification is needed to participate. Unlike other sports games, the registration for WMG is by individual. Combining sports and tourism, it's also cited as a celebration of cultural exploration, local tourism, and international camaraderie with visitors and participants from all over the world.

Competitors and visitors can now book via Agoda's dedicated booking page for the WMG, https://www.agoda.com/WorldMastersGame2025 simplifying the search for quality accommodations during the event. Agoda will support the partnership by offering discounts on accommodation, promoting the event via on-going marketing campaigns on its website and app, and featuring WMG on its Facebook page and travel guides. This partnership marks an important milestone for Agoda as it undertakes its first large-scale government collaboration with Taipei and New Taipei City, reinforcing the platform's dedication to supporting the tourism sector and its position as a facilitator to drive inbound tourism to the Taiwanese market.

David Chi, Country Director of Agoda in Taiwan, said, "Agoda is proud to be the exclusive global accommodation partner for the World Masters Games to be held in Taipei and New Taipei Cities in 2025. While the athletes do the hard work, we will make it easy for competitors and their supporters to find an array of great value places to stay, all supported by our multilingual platform and customer service. It's fantastic for Taipei to host such illustrious Games and we hope that those travelling for the event get to explore more of Taiwan during their visit and see why this market is considered a winner in travel circles."

The Mayor of Taipei Chiang Wan-an said, " The World Masters Games will be held here in Taiwan this time and we look forward to welcoming the competitors and their supporters in 2025. We are grateful for our accommodation partner Agoda who helps to ensure that those visiting from within Taiwan and internationally will have access to a wide range of great value accommodation to suit their needs throughout the competition, and if they choose to explore more of Taiwan beyond Taipei."

David Chi added "We eagerly anticipate more collaborative opportunities with the Taiwanese government to further stimulate the tourism industry and showcase to the world all that Taiwan has to offer."

The 2025 World Masters Games will be held from May 17 to May 30, 2025, with sports venues located in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County and Yilan County.

Notes to Editors

About Agoda:

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 26 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

About the World Masters Games Taipei, Taiwan 2025:

World Masters Games 2025 Taipei & New Taipei City (WMG2025) will take place from May 17th to 30th, 2025. There will be 35 sports included in WMG2025. Active adults over 30 years old can register without any qualification. (Some sports are open for those over 25 years old.)

The International Masters Games Association (IMGA) is the world governing body for Masters sport and organizes the World Masters Games. Founded in 1985 to support the Olympic movement and 'sport for all' philosophy, the IMGA is a non-profit organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

The flagship event of the IMGA, the World Masters Games, is officially the world's largest international participatory multi-sport event. It takes place every four years, attracting tens of thousands of athletes to new locations.

SOURCE Agoda