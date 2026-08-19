AI-Driven Efficiency in Cross-Border Trade Payments: XTransfer Cracks the "Impossible Trinity"

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is reshaping global trade, with digitalisation driving industrial transformation. Cross-border payments, a vital link in trade fund flows, are undergoing efficiency and compliance upgrades. Recently, XTransfer, the World's Leading B2B Cross-border Trade Payment Platform, hosted China's foreign trade industry annual mega-event, XTransfer Summit 26, in Shenzhen, gathering over 4,500 trading companies, 50+ top banks and financial institutions, and industry experts to explore AI-driven opportunities.

XTransfer Summit 26

The summit highlighted AI's role in enhancing payment security and efficiency. Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, remarked, "AI has given us the key to cracking risk control in an industry with low digitisation, fragmented data, and high compliance demands." By merging human expertise with AI, XTransfer built a globally unified B2B cross-border settlement network and risk management framework. Its proprietary TradePilot, the world's first and most advanced vertical AI model for B2B cross-border trade payment, according to CIC, now embeds 72 AI agents across the full compliance lifecycle, from KYC onboarding and transaction verification to ongoing anti-money laundering monitoring.

In practice, these AI agents automatically process unstructured trade documents, converting fragmented data into structured insights to boost efficiency and compliance. Deng noted, "We've broken the 'impossible trinity', achieving high risk-control accuracy, low cost, and great user experience all at once." Today, XTransfer's platform automates 98.5% of transaction reviews, maintains a fraud rate as low as around 0.003%, and serves millions of SMEs at sustainable costs.

AI is also reshaping business models. "Super individuals" and small teams now use AI to cover multiple markets, yet multi-currency collections and settlement speed remain the "last mile". To address this, XTransfer offers end-to-end local collection accounts, enabling overseas buyers to pay in their home currencies. This speeds fund turnover and helps exporters enter new markets with confidence.

XTransfer has served over 1 million business clients, with total payment volume reaching US$60.5 billion in 2025. Its local account network spans nearly 60 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia, connecting to 170+ global financial institutions. Through secure, intelligent payment and compliance solutions, XTransfer is powering high-quality foreign trade growth in the AI era.

SOURCE XTransfer