AlixPartners Expands Risk Advisory in Southeast Asia with New Partner & Managing Director, Reshmi Khurana

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced that Reshmi Khurana has joined its Risk Advisory practice as a Partner & Managing Director in the Singapore office.

With 25 years of experience based across the US, India, and Southeast Asia conducting complex corruption investigations, litigation support, and due diligence, Reshmi specializes in helping clients identify and recover from financial, reputational and regulatory challenges.

Previously Kroll's Head of the forensics practice in India and subsequently in Southeast Asia, Reshmi has executed cases for global multinationals in the region, combining her skills in strategic consulting and investigations to aid management teams, boards and fund managers in challenging situations. She has advised them on internal investigations, disputes and pre-investment due diligence to help them protect against and respond to challenging situations such as fraud, corruption, data breach, poor governance, diversion of funds and complex disputes. Reshmi holds a Master's degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and a BA with Honors in Economics from Delhi University.

Colum Bancroft, Partner & Managing Director and Asia Leader, Risk Advisory at AlixPartners, said, "We are delighted to have Reshmi join our team and lead our Risk Advisory business in Southeast Asia. Her deep experience in conducting complex investigations and her extensive knowledge of the Southeast Asian market will be invaluable to our clients, who continue to grapple with the region's evolving risk landscape and operating environment. Reshmi's appointment will further strengthen our Risk Advisory practice and reinforce our commitment to delivering best-in-class, innovative solutions to our clients across the region."

Shiv Shivaraman, Partner & Managing Director and Singapore and Asia Co-leader at AlixPartners, said, "In today's increasingly volatile macroeconomic environment, the need for Risk Advisory services has never been greater. Reshmi is a distinguished leader with a proven track record of helping clients manage risk and seize opportunities in this dynamic market. We are beyond excited to be able to add Reshmi to our team in Asia and we look forward to working with her to continue the growth of our business in Asia."

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

SOURCE AlixPartners