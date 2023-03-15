Alphamab Oncology to Present the Preclinical Results of PD-L1/OX40 Bispecific Antibody KN052 at AACR 2023

SUZHOU, China, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphamab Oncology (stock code: 9966.HK) announced that the preclinical result of KN052 (PD-L1/OX40 bispecific antibody) is accepted as Late-Breaking Research in 114th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR 2023). The results will be presented as poster(Abstract: LB021).

The AACR Annual Meeting is the largest cancer meeting in the world, gathering high-quality oncology research and clinical progress from all over the world every year. The 2023 AACR Annual Conference will be held in Orlando, Florida, USA from April 14-19. It attracts nearly 20,000 professionals from all over the world with its spectrum of cancer science and excellent reputation, to discuss cutting-edge technologies of tumor medicine and exchange experience in clinical tumor treatment.

KN052 is the world's first PD-L1/OX40 bispecific antibody entering first-in-human clinical study. In preclinical studies, KN052 showed significantly stronger activity than either single antibody or in combination. These preclinical data demonstrated acceptable PK and safety profile. KN052 is currently in phase I investigation and the initial clinical data read out is expected in Q3 2023.

Title: KN052, a Novel PD-L1/OX40 Bispecific Antibody, Exhibits Potent Antitumor Efficacy

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 1

Abstract Presentation Number: LB021

Presentation Format: Poster

Poster release time: Apr 16, 2023, 1:30 PM-5:00 PM EDT

We will release posters simultaneously on our website.

About KN052

KN052 is a PD-L1/OX40 bispecific antibody developed in-house by Alphamab Oncology. It can simultaneously bind PD-L1 and OX40, effectively block the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway and activate OX40 pathway. In February 2022, the IND for KN052 was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to initiate Phase I clinical trial in China.

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology is a leading biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development manufacturing and commercialization of world-class innovative biotherapeutics for cancer treatment. On December 12, 2019, Alphamab Oncology was listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with the stock code:9966.

We have converged a professional R&D team led by top scientists, and have a complete industrial chain from early research and development of innovative drugs, process development, commercial production to clinical research.

With multiple in-house proprietary platforms of bispecifics, protein engineering and antibody screening, Alphamab Oncology has established a globally competitive and differentiated pipeline which consists of tumor monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates. Among them, 2 varieties were selected into the national special project of " New Drug Development", and 3 varieties were granted 4 orphan drug qualifications by FDA. The world's first subcutaneous PD-L1 inhibitor injection (Envafolimab) has been obtained the market approval by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration. More than 30 clinical studies have been carried out in 6 varieties in China, the United States and Australia, among which 8 studies of 3 varieties have entered the critical clinical stage in China and the United States.

To make cancer manageable and curable, Alphamab Oncology has always been guided by clinical value and patient needs, and focuses on the development of innovative, safe and affordable anti-tumor drugs to benefit patients in China and around the world.

