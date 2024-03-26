Appier Powers Rev Edition Thailand to New Heights with AI-Driven Marketing Campaign

BANGKOK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce the success of its recent collaboration with Rev Edition . Appier's AIQUA platform introduced a groundbreaking solution for Rev Edition, enabling personalized product recommendations and enhancing user engagement across multiple channels, including eDMs, in-web, SMS, and social channels. This AI-driven approach allowed for precise A/B testing, with 50% of users receiving random recommendations and the other 50% benefiting from AIQUA's tailored suggestions, significantly improving Click-Through Rates (CTR) by 175%.

Rev Edition is Thailand's premier importer, distributor, and retail manager of top sports and fashion lifestyle brands. Since its inception in 2000, Rev Edition has been at the forefront of the sports retail industry, boasting the first NIKE Flagship Store in Thailand and managing an impressive portfolio, including HOKA, Saucony, Champion, and more, across its 159 branches and e-commerce platforms.

The sporting goods and equipment market is poised for substantial growth, with revenues expected to hit US$104.50m this year and expand at an 8.01% CAGR to reach US$142.20m by 2028. This growth trajectory is mirrored in the increasing user base, projected to reach 10 million by 2028[1], with user penetration rising from 13.6% in 2024 to 16.3% by 2028. This burgeoning market reflects a broader trend across Thailand and globally, where the e-commerce landscape for sports and lifestyle brands is flourishing. Driven by consumer demands for convenience, variety, and personalized options, this surge in online sales of high-quality, performance-driven sportswear and gear pushes traditional retailers like Rev Edition to adopt innovative marketing technologies to stay ahead in this dynamic and competitive environment.

Rev Edition's digital evolution: from traditional retail to AI-powered marketing

With the challenge of personalizing customer experiences and maximizing online revenue, Rev Edition turned to Appier's AI-powered personalization cloud, AIQUA, to transform its digital marketing strategy. Before partnering with Appier, Rev Edition relied on manual, time-consuming processes for tracking customer data and engaging users, with a significant need for a more sophisticated, data-driven approach.

Boosting sales and satisfaction with AI

The results speak for themselves. Since the campaign launch in January 2023, Rev Edition has seen a notable increase in online revenue and customer engagement. Appier's AIQUA and its ability to integrate SDKs, manage events and parameters, and provide explicit recommendation scenarios have boosted sales and significantly reduced the workload for Rev Edition's marketing team, leading to enhanced productivity and customer satisfaction.

"Partnering with Appier has marked a turning point for our digital marketing efforts," said Sawanya Somprasong, E-commerce Manager, Rev Edition. "Appier's AIQUA platform has not only met our immediate needs for personalized recommendations and increased online sales but has also opened up new avenues for us to understand and engage our customers more effectively."

Appier's commitment to Rev Edition's success was evident through the close collaboration between the Customer Success Management (CSM) team and Rev Edition, ensuring seamless integration and maximization of the AIQUA platform's capabilities.

Looking ahead, Rev Edition is excited to enhance its marketing strategies further with Appier's upcoming Creative Studio in 2024, aiming to elevate brand awareness and conversion rates to unprecedented levels.

