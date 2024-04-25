Appier partners with Nespresso to revolutionize community engagement and growth

Unleashing innovative interactive creatives for a unified Online-to-Offline customer journey

TAIPEI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI), proudly unveils its latest collaboration with Nespresso . By integrating the conversational marketing platform BotBonnie with engaging gamified experiences, Appier has seamlessly united Nespresso's online and offline worlds for its users, achieving an impressive 97% completion rate in customer interactions. This strategy not only fosters content sharing among LINE users but also amplifies community engagement and conversion rates, crafting a flawless O2O (Online-to-Offline) journey for every Nespresso customer.

The latest Global Capsule Coffee Market Research Report reveals a significant surge in the capsule coffee sector, with the market value catapulting from USD 13.77 billion in 2023 to an anticipated USD 15.24 billion in 2024, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This remarkable growth trajectory reflects an increasing consumer preference for convenience, quality taste, and the pursuit of a sophisticated lifestyle, signaling evolving market dynamics and opportunities in the coffee industry.

Nespresso, a global leader in coffee excellence and sustainability, continues to enchant coffee lovers worldwide. In the dynamic capsule coffee market, Nespresso remains at the forefront, innovatively addressing evolving and diverse customer demands.

Leveraging Appier's prowess in digital marketing, Nespresso has revolutionized its customer interaction by deploying an interactive marketing strategy on its LINE channel. This collaboration introduces a suite of engaging gamified marketing scenarios, seamlessly bridging the online-to-offline (O2O) gap and enhancing the interactive customer journey with Nespresso Taiwan and its local users.

Gamification elevates LINE engagement: Nespresso hits an impressive 97% interaction rate

Nespresso's strategic integration of the BotBonnie marketing kit with LINE's Member Get Member (MGM) features has markedly boosted user acquisition. By launching captivating lottery events during the Lunar New Year celebrations, Nespresso invited users to engage in a fun, festive experience. Participants could 'test their luck' and share the fun with LINE friends for additional chances to win, fostering community spirit. This innovative approach not only achieved a remarkable 97% interaction completion rate in the 2023 Rabbit New Year campaign but also saw a 50% consumption redemption rate for the top prize in the 2024 Dragon New Year scratch-and-win campaign, showcasing the effectiveness of combining traditional festivities with modern marketing techniques.

Tailoring success: Quiz modules drive 75% user completion in themed campaigns

Nespresso elevates customer engagement with the innovative use of BotBonnie's quiz module in launching the VERTUO series capsule coffee machines. By engaging users with color stylist-inspired themes, participants discover their color style while exploring Nespresso's advanced Centrifusion™ technology—where each capsule's unique barcode ensures perfect brewing. The campaign not only intrigued users with personalized quiz outcomes but also encouraged community participation through additional lucky draw chances for inviting friends. Remarkably achieving a 75% completion rate, this creative approach significantly boosted purchase intent, seamlessly converting online interactions into tangible sales.

Nespresso is elevating the customer experience by leveraging BotBonnie to enhance its LINE community engagement, introducing a user-friendly 'Store Search' function. With the integration of Location-Based Services (LBS), customers can effortlessly locate the ten closest Nespresso stores by simply sharing their location.

Nespresso expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Appier to leverage the BotBonnie platform marks a significant leap in transforming creative marketing ideas into concrete business results. This initiative not only aligns with the interactive preferences of modern consumers but also broadens the reach of Nespresso's innovative product line and customer-focused branding campaigns."

About Nespresso

Nespresso was established in 1986, pioneering the portioned coffee system renowned for its coffee capsules and innovative coffee machines. Nespresso enables everyone to easily craft the perfect cup of coffee like a skilled barista. The coffee capsules are made in Switzerland and in collaboration with the Rainforest Alliance, they have developed the AAA Sustainable Quality Program and have been certified by B Corp, committing to the sustainable sourcing of high-quality coffee.

Nespresso places great emphasis on quality, convenience, and sustainability, insisting on using high-quality coffee beans and adopting environmentally friendly operational measures. Therefore, it has become the brand of choice for many coffee enthusiasts. Nespresso employs over 10,000 staff members and, through various collaborations, has established a presence in 93 countries/regions, extending its influence worldwide.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe, and US, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more information about Appier and its applications of generative AI.

