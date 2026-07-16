APRW's 30 years filled with regional and global integrated communications success in national campaigns, well-loved brands, entertainment and festivals, education, startups, charities and more

Singapore-headquartered agency celebrates its "first thirty" with IPREX global partners, alumni, clients and the people who shaped its journey

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APRW, one of Singapore's earliest independent integrated communications agencies, marks its 30th anniversary this year. It renews its focus on regional communications, public relations, digital marketing, communication readiness and integrated campaigns, as it supports organisations navigating increasingly complex public expectations.

(From left to right) APRW Directors Julie Chiang, Lim Wee Ling, Anu Gupta, Cho Pei Lin, Nurul Rasheed, Benjamin "Mr Miyagi" Lee and Ginny-Ann Oh

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Singapore, APRW supports clients across public relations, media relations, digital communications, marketing communications, crisis communications, stakeholder engagement, branding and communications training. It works with clients across Singapore and Southeast Asia, supported by its Jakarta office, and is the sole Southeast Asian representative of IPREX, a global network of independent communications agencies.

Celebrating 30 Years of APRW

APRW kicked off its anniversary year by hosting the annual global IPREX conference in May 2026. Agency leaders from around the world gathered in Singapore to exchange perspectives on trust, technology, global collaboration and the future of communications, and hear from media and industry veterans in a closed-door session.

APRW also hosted an Alumni Night, bringing together former and current colleagues to recognise those who have shaped the agency's journey. The event celebrated the contributions of past team members who have helped APRW build a strong and diverse portfolio across government, education, healthcare, consumer, lifestyle, technology, community, startup and regional communications.

"Thirty years is not only a business milestone. It is a people milestone," said Cho Pei Lin, Managing Director, APRW. "APRW was built by people who believed in the value of clear strategic counsel, strong media relationships, creative execution and hard work. As we celebrate our first thirty years, we are also looking ahead to the next stage of communications, where organisations need more than visibility. They need trust, judgement, readiness and the ability to communicate well under scrutiny."

Over three decades, APRW has supported public sector and national initiatives, including nation-wide campaigns like the strategic media relations work for the Singapore Maritime Week 2024, 2025 and 2026; tackling domestic violence with the Let's Break the Silence Together campaign in 2025 with the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the strategic communications efforts for the annual Total Defence campaign for more than 10 years. The agency also worked with the Ministry of Social and Family Development for the amendments to the Children and Young Persons Act in 2019 and 2020, the enactment of the Mental Capacity Act by the Office of the Public Guardian and the enactment of the Re-Employment Act with the Ministry of Manpower. The agency's experience in government communications, public education and stakeholder engagement has helped shape campaigns that require clarity, sensitivity and mass public relevance.

When it comes to milestone celebrations, APRW was appointed to support the publicity efforts for the whole of SG50, SAF50 (Singapore Armed Forces), RSN50 (Republic of Singapore Navy), RSAF50 and RSAF55 (Republic of Singapore Airforce).

APRW has also built strong credentials in pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment communications, supporting high-interest projects such as Hello Kitty 50 Run Fest 2024, ABA Productions' family entertainment productions, Muslim Pro and Qalbox, as well as consumer-facing lifestyle and dining brands. These projects reflect the agency's ability to convert public interest into earned media, digital conversation, influencer engagement and audience participation.

Education has been another long-standing pillar of APRW's work. The agency's portfolio spans early childhood, polytechnic, university, executive education and lifelong learning, with experience involving Nanyang Polytechnic, NUS Enterprise, NUS Business School, Julia Gabriel Education, NTUC's My First Campus and PCF's Sparkletots. Across the education sector, APRW has helped institutions communicate their relevance, innovation, student impact and role in preparing learners for a changing economy.

The agency is also part of Singapore's startup and innovation ecosystem, with work involving NUS Enterprise, SMU Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition, Protege Ventures and startup-led brands. Through these engagements, APRW has supported founders, innovation platforms and enterprise programmes in translating technical ideas, growth stories and ecosystem impact into narratives that matter to media, partners, investors and communities.

APRW has supported both public and private sector communications in healthcare and healthcare innovation, giving the agency experience in communicating clinical research, health innovation, public awareness, patient education, preventive health and healthcare access with accuracy and public sensitivity.

Clients supported include National Health Innovation Centre, Singapore (NHIC), Parkway Cancer Centre, Healthway Medical and healthcare-related community initiatives.

APRW's business-to-consumer experience spans food and beverage, property, hospitality, travel, wellness, technology, gaming, family lifestyle and retail. Past and current work has included brands and organisations such as Luckin Coffee, Prima Group, OrangeTee & Tie, Qingjian Realty, Bintan Resorts International, NTUC Club Downtown East, D'Resort, TruLife and Prima.

When it comes to communication plans and media relations for real estate projects, few in Singapore can match APRW's experience, having been involved in projects like Perfect Ten, Guoco Midtown, Meyer Mansions, Martin Modern, Wallich Residence, Park Place Residences at Paya Lebar Quarter, Gem Residences, Lake Life, Jadescape, Forett at Bukit Timah, The Visionaire, and TMRW.

Technology brands including LG Singapore have worked with the agency. Across these campaigns, the agency has combined media relations, creative storytelling, influencer engagement and marketing communications to support consumer awareness and business growth.

The agency is also known for its work on large-scale festivals, public events and mass participation campaigns, including IAAPA Expo Asia, Run for Hope, Singapore Science Festival, Run 350, U Run, Energizer Singapore Night Trail, the Marina Bay Countdown and National Family Day Out. Such projects require integrated planning across media, on-ground engagement, stakeholder management, event publicity and public participation.

APRW's grassroots, community and People's Association-linked communications experience have been shaped by long-standing work with community development councils, community institutions and ground-up engagement initiatives. This includes projects involving North East Community Development Council, South East Community Development Council, PAssion WaVe, Hari Raya Light Up and Singapore's Largest Groundbreaking for Tampines Town Hub, now known as Our Tampines Hub. APRW has also partnered The Federation of Merchants' Associations to honour hawkers for three years running with its Singapore Hawkers' Awards 2023, 2024 and 2025. From neighbourhood-level participation to large-scale community campaigns, APRW has developed an understanding of how to make communications accessible, inclusive and relevant to different segments of the public.

APRW's Growing Footprint in Southeast Asia

Regionally, APRW's Indonesia office has strengthened the agency's ability to support clients across the Singapore-Indonesia corridor and wider Southeast Asia. APRW Indonesia has supported regional and market-specific communications for clients such as RedDoorz, Oona Insurance Indonesia, Digital Realty Bersama, NUS Business School and large-scale MICE events like Tech In Asia Conference and Asia Economic Summit. APRW has also supported regional work for brands such as Muslim Pro across Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. This regional capability allows clients to combine Singapore-based strategic counsel with on-ground market understanding.

Building Communications Readiness through Knowledge Studio by APRW

In recent years, APRW has also expanded its knowledge sharing through Knowledge Studio by APRW (APRW KnowS), its communication readiness and advisory arm. APRW KnowS prepares leaders, spokespersons and communications teams for moments that cannot be managed by scripts alone. Through rehearsals, simulations and training programmes focused on media readiness, interview preparation, crisis response, message discipline, public scrutiny, investor and stakeholder communications, and decision-making under pressure. It also helps organisations build better crisis communications processes and drive comms response preparedness through programme development and simulations. For comms professionals to stay at the top of the technological waves that impact the field, APRW KnowS offers short courses and MasterClasses. It was most recently appointed as a service provider under the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Equip Grant panel for two capability development programmes designed to strengthen investor and media engagement readiness for SGX-listed companies.

"Communication today is not just about what an organisation says. It is about whether audiences understand intent as intended," said Ginny-Ann Oh, Director and Master Trainer, Knowledge Studio by APRW. "Through Knowledge Studio, we ensure preparedness, through well-designed processes and an eye on the latest trends in how communications is evolving, then help leaders and teams practise judgement, clarity and credibility before they face real questioning, real scrutiny and real consequences."

APRW's integrated communications model brings together public relations, digital communications, social media, content, creative, influencer engagement, marketing communications, crisis counsel and training. This allows the agency to support clients from strategy to execution, whether the objective is to build reputation, manage scrutiny, drive participation, launch a brand, communicate innovation, support a cause or enter a new market.

A Company of Good

Beyond client work, APRW has continued to give back to the communications industry and wider community. The agency has supported non-profit and community organisations through pro bono and low-bono communications work, including long-standing support for The Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift project, Pro Bono SG, Runninghour, Care Corner, HCSA Community Services, Soundball, TiE Singapore and Endeavor Indonesia. In 2021, APRW also launched the APRW-NTU WKWSCI Student Development Fund to help final-year students fund their projects and to recognise outstanding work across journalism, campaigns, research and broadcast.

"As we mark our 30th anniversary, we are grateful for the clients who trusted us, the people who built with us, the partners who walked with us and the communities that gave our work meaning," added Ms Cho. "The next chapter of APRW will continue to be rooted in strategic counsel, integrated execution, regional collaboration and our commitment to building the future of communications."

SOURCE APRW