ARTERY Powers up Automotive Electronics with AT32A423 MCUs

ARTERY officially launches automotive grade AT32A423 MCUs on May 13, diving deeper into the automotive MCU market. The AT32A423 series integrates rich peripherals and functions, provides high reliability and performance, and supports a variety of package types to meet different memory demands. It has passed AEC-Q100 qualification tests, enhancing functionality and reliability for automotive applications.

Automotive MCU AT32A423 series

The AT32A423 series is based on ARM®Cortex®-M4 core operating at a frequency of up to 150 MHz. It features a single-precision floating point unit (FPU), MPU and DSP instruction set to boost data processing, up to 256 KB Flash memory and 48 KB SRAM that can be used to develop new features. With powerful on-chip resources and high integration, the AT32A423 series is considered ideal for automotive electronics of new energy vehicles, such as driving data recorder, car audio & video, ADAS, 360-degree camera, automotive central control system, tailgate control, charging piles, etc.

The AT32A423 series incorporates high-efficient analog modules, high-speed 5.33 Msps ADC, 2x 12-bit DACs and 2x 7-channel DMA controllers to improve data transmission and real-time feedback. It also optimizes design layout to integrate multiple on-chip communication interfaces, and provides 8x USARTs for sensor connection, swappable TX/RX, 3x SPIs/I2Ss (full-duplex support), 3x I2Cs, ERTC (enhanced RTC with auto-wakeup, alarm, subsecond accuracy, and hardware calendar, with calibration feature), 2x CANs, USB OTG, IRTMR, and up to 87x GPIOs. In addition, it offers XMC interface (8080/6800 mode parallel LCD) for TFT LCD controller and multimedia interface, which makes it suitable for applications such as the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

The AT32A423 series operates in the -40 to +105 °C temperature range and has strong adaptability to complex working environments, and meets the requirements of high reliability and stability of automotive electronics. Recently, ARTERY received AEC-Q100 certification from SGS, an organization that tests, inspects, and certifies internationally. As the gold standard in the global automotive electronics industry, the rigorous testing of AEC-Q100 ensures the reliability and durability of the AT32A423 series products in different extreme environments, not only does ARTERY demonstrate the excellent quality and technical strength in the field of automotive electronics. It also provides wide-ranging possibilities for its use in automotive electronics.

ARTERY provides a set of complete AT32 MCU development ecosystem, debug tools, technical documents and hardware/software resources, including AT-START board, AT-Link Family, BSP library, ICP/ISP, AT32 IDE and AT32 Workbench (GUI tool). We also support third-party development tools, including Keil, IAR and Eclipse and OS/UI platforms such as RT-Thread OS, FreeRTOS and LittlevGL, to help customers to develop automotive applications, shorten mass production duration and reduce cost.

ARTERY has extended its automotive grade MCUs with the AT32A423 series, which includes 21 parts and supports six types of packages: LQFP100, LQFP64, LQFP48, QFN48, QFN36, and QFN32. Samples are now available, and mass production is scheduled to begin in May 2024.

