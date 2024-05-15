ASEAN as Leader in Shaping Global Energy Landscape; Fair and Equitable Clean Energy Solutions for All: Ministers, Dignitaries, NECs and IECs Gather at Future Energy Asia in Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand officially opened the Future Energy Asia, Future Mobility Asia and Future LNG Asia exhibitions and conferences, co-located alongside ERRA's 21st Annual Energy Regulators Forum and the ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand) Forum, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The first of the three-day long event (15-17 May) was inaugurated with an Opening Ceremony that witnessed a strong emphasis on the role of the ASEAN region as a leader in shaping the global energy landscape, as well as the importance of ensuring that the transition to clean energy solutions is fair and equitable, providing access to energy to people worldwide.

Convened by PTT Group and EGAT, with diamond sponsorship from PTTEP and ADNOC, the joint event will focus on addressing challenges posed by the energy security, sustainability, and affordability trilemma. Organised by global exhibitions and conference organiser, dmg events, in partnership with expoSis, the event's integrated framework emphasises practical outcomes and actionable insights across the energy landscape.

Today at Future Energy Asia Strategic Summit, leaders discussed the integration of innovative technologies such as CCUS and smart grids for enhanced energy efficiency and sustainability. They highlighted the importance of tailored policies, echoing recent COP28 agreements, and stressed the need to balance sustainable energy with affordability and reliability. Keynote speaker Nopasit Chaiwanakupt (EVP, Carbon Solutions and Sustainable Growth Group, PTTEP) noted that Asia is home to about 4.5 billion people, and that as such, achieving carbon neutrality cannot be done without Asia, urging for more collaborations amongst world nations and reminding everyone that energy is borderless.

The opening day of Future Mobility Asia highlighted Thailand's leadership in the mobility revolution, driven by its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050, and collaborative efforts to modernise infrastructure and promote sustainability through innovative mobility solutions. H.E Dr. Manaporn Charoensri's (Deputy Minister of Transport, Thailand) keynote emphasised Thailand's aims to be a leader in ASEAN's mobility transformation, exemplifying how regional co-operations and technological actions can yield substantive benefits in tackling global challenges.

Future LNG Asia addressed Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)'s role in reducing coal dependency and achieving net-zero carbon emission goals amidst market challenges, with discussions on market dynamics, decarbonisation, and the impact of shipping disruptions on regional trade.

