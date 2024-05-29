Japan: Demonstrating Global Leadership in Pioneering Innovative Energy Technologies at the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition

Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition emerges as a crucial platform for facilitating and showcasing collaborations between energy giants and will highlight Japan's role as a global leader in pioneering innovative energy technologies.

Notable companies slated to attend at Japan Energy Summit and Exhibition include ADNOC, BP , Chevron, Cheniere, ExxonMobil, ENGIE, JERA, Tokyo Gas and Kraken.

Japan NRG published its ' Hydrogen Demand in Japan ' report , a comprehensive exploration of the pivotal role hydrogen plays in Japan's energy transition, which provides a sample of the insights expected to be released at the Summit next week.

TOKYO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's energy landscape is rapidly evolving, with a spotlight on hydrogen. Once dominant, "grey hydrogen" faces a decline as Japan pivots towards greener alternatives, embracing green hydrogen and ammonia as key elements in its low-carbon future. With ambitious targets set for 2030, the nation is at the forefront of sustainable energy initiatives. As the global demand for cleaner energy solutions grows, Japan's strategic shift underscores its commitment to environmental stewardship and economic innovation.

A Panel Discussion on How Can Japan Be A Leader in the World's Hydrogen Economy

The upcoming Japan Energy Summit and Exhibition, scheduled from 3-5 June 2024 at Tokyo Big Sight, will serve as a critical platform to address Japan's strategic shift towards greener energy alternatives, particularly green hydrogen and ammonia, in line with its stringent targets for 2030.

Charles Oppenheimer, the grandson of J. Robert Oppenheimer and Founder of Oppenheimer Energy Ventures, will also be attending the summit and contributing to its legacy of innovation and forward-thinking by a keynote address on Tuesday, 4 June (Tuesday), from 17:30 to 17:45 Japan Standard Time (JST).

Yuriy Humber, Founder, Japan NRG, stated: "Japan spearheads energy innovation amidst evolving landscapes of technology, regulation, and net-zero goals. The 'Hydrogen Demand in Japan' report, rooted in METI's strategy, explores hydrogen's pivotal role, and promises insights for the energy value chain."

These companies will be part of the collaborative contributions propelling the energy transition within the exhibition and through the extensive dialogues during the summit sessions. The convergence of industry leaders and innovators at the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition highlights the importance of partnerships across sectors to achieve a carbon-neutral future.

Decarbonisation in the Asia-Pacific Region

Recognising countries' diverse energy mixes, the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition will support the creation of practical roadmaps for energy transitions, from which other regions and territories can take notes.

Japanese trading firm ITOCHU Corporation and Malaysia's Malakoff Corporation Berhad are already aiming to decarbonise power plants in Malaysia by the reduction of coal usage via ammonia co-firing and developing a Combined Cycle Gas Turbine plant that uses hydrogen converted from ammonia. This aims to contribute to decarbonisation by supplying the power plant and also a nearby industrial complex.

According to the "Hydrogen Demand In Japan Report By Japan NRG", an exclusive report created in advance of the event, ammonia-coal co-firing is spreading faster in the power sector that runs larger coal power plants. In 2023, it was highlighted that JERA and Kyushu Electric conducted co-firing demos, and three other regional utilities said they plan either ammonia or hydrogen co-firing. On October 26, 2023, Kobe Steel said that its two 700 MW coal power plants will start 20% ammonia co-firing by 2030, and two other 650 MW plants will follow.

The Hydrogen Strategy update highlights the importance of hydrogen's carbon intensity amidst the global shift towards cleaner energy. Japan, recognising this trend, is actively participating in the transition to cleaner hydrogen. This shift is also reflected in the 2017 strategy, which introduced the concept of "green hydrogen" as a premium, renewables-driven fuel, suggesting that even "grey hydrogen" could attain premium status with carbon offsetting. Currently, Japan's annual production of grey hydrogen stands at 1.9 million tons, with the government aiming for 3 million tons/year of hydrogen availability by 2030.

Amidst these developments, there is growing optimism surrounding ammonia as a viable solution. Key businesses in Yamaguchi are planning to establish a 1 million ton/year ammonia supply chain. The Japan Clean Ammonia Fuel Association anticipates a significant surge in ammonia demand by 2030, driven primarily by 20% co-firing, equivalent to 500,000 tons/year of hydrogen. Furthermore, the updated government strategy expands hydrogen's role beyond fuel to include raw materials for synthetic methane, synthetic fuel, and carbon recycling, sparking innovation in diverse industries such as synthetic textiles and plastics production.

Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific region, the report also noted that countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, have already begun researching and studying the use of ammonia co-firing, with Taiwan becoming the seventh Asia-Pacific region to join the group.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organiser of the event, said: "The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition is set to be a platform to facilitate and showcase collaborations between energy giants. We strongly believe in the need for global partnerships to achieve a carbon-neutral future, and this event will reiterate Japan's role as a global leader in pioneering innovative energy. Despite challenges, Japan is evidently paving the way for energy transition in the region; All eyes are on Japan, and there is much we can learn from them."

Annex

List of Speakers at Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition:

First Name Last Name Designation Company/Organisation Shinichi Kihara Director General for International Policy on Carbon Neutrality Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Izuru Kobayashi Deputy Director General for Environmental Affairs Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Kadri Simson Commissioner for Energy European Commission Rachmat Kaimuddin Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transportation Coordination Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment

of the Republic of Indonesia Brian Jean, ECA, KC Minister of Energy and Minerals Government of Alberta Yuya Kenji Director, Energy Resource Development Division Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Mitsunori Fukuda Director, Gas Market Office, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Kiyoshi Hikino Director of Power and Gas Market Policy Division, Agency for

Natural Resources and Energy Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Eiji Ohira Director Fuel Cell and Hydrogen New Energy and Industrial Technology Development

Organization (NEDO) Takashi Kawai Director, Ocean Development and Environment

Policy Division, Maritime Bureau Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and

Tourism (MLIT) Shinichi Sasayama CEO, President, Representative Executive Officer Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. Junya Tawa Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

and Head of the Planning Division JERA Inc. Takayuki Ueda President & CEO INPEX CORPORATION Satoshi Tanazawa Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive of

Energy Trading Company Tokyo Gas Tetsuya Watanabe President ERIA Nobuo Tanaka Executive Director Emeritus International Energy Agency (IEA) Helle Kristoffersen President of Asia and member of the Executive Committee TotalEnergies Kathy Wu Regional President Asia Pacific, Gas & Low Carbon Energy bp Hiroshi Okamoto CTO TEPCO Power Grid Jarand Rystad CEO Rystad Energy Varun Gujral CEO Asia Pacific ENGIE Global Energy Management & Sales (GEMS) Claudio Facchin CEO Hitachi Energy Keiichiro Segawa Chief Executive Staff Officer, Hydrogen Strategy Division Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Kentaro Kimoto Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Vice President Tokyo Gas Hitoshi Nishizawa SVP, LNG Division JERA Inc. Yumiko Yao Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of LNG Business Dept.

Energy Trading Company, (Joint Role) President of

TOKYO LNG TANKER CO., LTD. Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. Klaus Meder President and Representative Director Bosch Corporation Katsumi (Ken) Kuroda Senior Advisor Cheniere Marketing Ltd Nathalie Oosterlinck Managing Executive Officer, Head of the Global Renewable Energy Division JERA Hayley Pham VP Business Development, Asia Pacific, Low Carbon Solutions ExxonMobil Srimonto Ghosh VP, Origination & Customer Solutions Chevron Juancho Eekhout VP Business Development LNG and Net Zero Solutions Sempra Infrastructure Masanori Odaka Senior Analyst Rystad Energy Tetsuro Wada Division C.O.O, Next Generation Energy Div., Environmental Energy Group Mitsubishi Corporation Masami Takenaka Lead Executive Officer, Green Solution Project ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION Nakai Tomomi Executive Officer & General Manager of GX Administration Division,

Strategic Business Promotion Group, Toda Corporation Matt Watson VP, Energy Transition Environmental Defense Fund Shigeru Muraki President Clean Fuel Ammonia Association Ashwani Dudeja Group President & Director ACME Group

About the Event

The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition, taking place on 3-5 June 2024 in Tokyo is a pivotal event designed to accelerate Japan's transition to a sustainable and carbon-neutral future. As a global economic leader and technological innovator, Japan is setting the stage for an ambitious energy transformation that aligns with its environmental commitments and economic aspirations.

The event creates an environment for fostering a cross-sector collaboration for a diverse energy system, investing in climate technology across the energy value chain, ensuring energy security through strategic partnerships, decarbonising industries for a sustainable economic future, and promoting an inclusive and just transition.

www.japanenergyevent.com

About the Organiser

www.dmgevents.com

dmg events is a global exhibitions and publishing company, established in 1989 and operating with 13 offices around the world. With a vast portfolio of over 80 exhibitions annually, we attract more than 1 million visitors, positioning us as one of the leading players in the industry. This global portfolio works closely with key stakeholders across the industry to facilitate pragmatic dialogue, serving as platforms for the latest discussions at the forefront of change.

Over recent years dmg events has significantly expanded operations to achieve impressive growth in emerging and mature markets. With new events continually being launched to adapt to changing market conditions, evolving with the industry, live events remain a focal point, providing a mix of exhibitions, conferences, certified workshops, technical seminars, clubs and leadership roundtables.

