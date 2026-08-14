Asia Green Industries Puts Refurbished Forklifts Forward as Circular Option for Singapore Warehouses

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial services firm says refurbishing and re-exporting used material handling equipment reduces both embodied carbon and capital cost compared with buying new.

Asia Green Industries Pte Ltd, a Singapore industrial services company operating since 2013, is putting forward refurbished material handling equipment as a practical option for warehouse and logistics operators facing higher equipment costs and growing pressure to account for carbon.

At its Toh Guan facility, the company restores used forklifts and related equipment to working condition for resale, rental and export rather than sending them for scrap. Units are inspected, repaired and fitted with replacement parts before being returned to service.

The environmental argument rests on embodied carbon, the emissions already spent producing a machine. A refurbished forklift reuses an existing chassis, mast and drivetrain, avoiding the raw material extraction and fabrication needed to build a replacement. Scrapping a serviceable machine discards that investment.

"A forklift that still has years of working life in it should not be going to the scrapyard. Refurbishing it keeps the steel in service and keeps the cost down for the operator. Both of those matter to the customers we deal with," said Alex Koh, Director of Asia Green Industries.

For operators, the more immediate consideration is usually budget. A refurbished unit carries a lower purchase price than an equivalent new machine, and the company also rents equipment to firms that prefer not to hold capital assets. Rental options are listed at asiagreen.com.sg/services/forklift-rental-singapore.

Machines not retained locally are exported to regional markets, extending working life further.

Asia Green Industries also services the equipment it supplies, holding parts and providing servicing and repair. The company says this is what makes refurbishment viable, as equipment that cannot be maintained does not stay in service long enough to deliver either the cost or the carbon benefit.

Operators reviewing fleet replacement schedules can arrange an equipment assessment through asiagreen.com.sg/services/used-forklift-singapore.

About Asia Green Industries

Founded in 2013, Asia Green Industries Pte Ltd is a Singapore headquartered material handling company serving customers across Southeast Asia. Part of the Asia Green Group, it sells, rents, services and refurbishes forklifts, reach trucks, stackers and power pallets. The company runs its technical work in house, including a dedicated paint booth and industrial tyre pressing equipment for full refurbishment cycles, and is a regional dealer for ROYPOW LiFePO4 batteries and PBM S.R.L. chargers. It also operates Oracle+, a fleet management system for industrial equipment. More information is available at asiagreen.com.sg.

SOURCE Asia Green Industries Pte Ltd