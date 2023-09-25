AtoZero ASEAN 2023, Powered by Gentari, to Feature 100 Leadership Speakers and 1,000 Delegates to Drive Net Zero Dialogues and Partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-organised by Constellar and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), the AtoZero (Accelerate to Net Zero) ASEAN at IGEM 2023 is a global series of events dedicated to net zero transition through driving leadership dialogues, investments and innovations around ASEAN's net zero pathways. Powered by Gentari, the Summit will convene the crème de la crème from across the net zero value chain, with over 100 policy makers, industry CEOs and thinktank leaders set to drive net zero dialogues and partnerships addressing 1,000 participating delegates.

AtoZero ASEAN Key Area 1 - Renewables

AtoZero aims to bring together key decision makers and changemakers to comprehensively explore pathways, policies and business opportunities to drive the global net zero transition agenda. AtoZero ASEAN will be co-located and run concurrently with the 14th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) from 4th to 6th October 2023, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Constellar's Group Chief Executive Officer, Chua Wee Phong said, "The overwhelming response to AtoZero ASEAN is testament to the region's commitment to as well as desire for urgent climate change action. By convening eminent speakers, decision makers and leaders on one platform, we are confident the event will influence meaningful policy change and enable strategic partnerships to galvanise momentum in our collective race to net zero."

Foundation Partner to AtoZero ASEAN, Gentari, was established in 2022 to offer clean energy solutions through the three core pillars – Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility, forming a portfolio of solutions cutting across the electron value chain to help customers achieve net zero emissions.

Gentari's Chief Executive Officer, Sushil Purohit said, "We take great pride in our central role at AtoZero ASEAN, where we eagerly unite with like-minded stakeholders to chart the path towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. It is imperative that we accelerate the ASEAN region's journey towards net zero emissions now, and Gentari looks forward to energising initiatives that collaboratively drive the energy transition and decarbonisation efforts in the region. Together, we can make an impact on our planet's future."

A Stellar Line-up of Energy Leaders and High-Impact Topics Set the Stage for AtoZero ASEAN

YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change will address Malaysia's net zero journey and opportunities for collaboration. TS Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor, GCEO of MGTC will elaborate on the organisation's role in supporting the national climate change agenda. Dato' Ir Ts Abdul Razib Dawood, CEO of the Energy Commission will present on ASEAN's innovation and outlook for the electrification of the future.

AtoZero ASEAN offers enormous opportunities to garner insights from and connect with C-suite speakers from major energy sector entities, including PETRONAS, International Gas Union, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Gentari, India Renewable Energy Development Agency, Rystad Energy, Solarvest, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Bursa Malaysia, Pertamina, Chevron, ASEAN Centre for Energy, Aboitiz Power and UN Global Impact, amongst others. For the full list of speakers, click here .

The Summit's programme presents unique insights across four key pillars of the net zero value chain, namely renewables, hydrogen, carbon capture, as well as gas and LNG. The integrated programme will cover pertinent and pressing topics such as regional inter-connectivity partnerships, unlocking renewable energy opportunities through energy storage and digitalisation, carbon capture, utilisation and storage in ASEAN's transition, green energy financing, hydrogen economy, ASEAN future grid and corporate net zero transition pathways.

Rystad Energy's Vice President, Head of Renewables & Power Markets Research, Asia, Jun Yee Chew said, "Rystad Energy takes the lead in renewables and power research, delivering solutions that address the rising demand for quality green business analytics and intelligence. I am delighted and honoured to be a speaker at AtoZero ASEAN. The audience expected are top-notch leaders involved in climate action – surely, an audience that is worth talking to and with. I am looking forward to sharing my insights and also soak in the knowledge from the brightest minds from across the world."

AtoZero ASEAN will jointly be officiated with IGEM 2023 by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the opening ceremony on 5th October. IGEM 2023, which is organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change and co-organised by MGTC, is themed "Race Towards Net Zero: Leadership For Climate Action" with ambitious targets of RM4 billion in business leads, 400 booths and 40,000 visitors from over 40 countries.

With just a handful of seats still available, make sure you secure yours at https://atozero2023.app.swapcard.com/login/event/atozero-2023-1/registration .

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

About MGTC

MGTC is an agency under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change (NRECC) mandated to accelerate green growth, advance climate actions, and foster green lifestyles within the community.

Guided by the National Green Technology Policy (NGTP), National Climate Change Policy (NCCP), Green Technology Master Plan 2017-2030 (GTMP), and the 12th Malaysia Plan, MGTC carries out various programs and initiatives to support stakeholders at all levels.

Heading towards 2030, and through a range of implemented programs and initiatives, MGTC aims to invest up to RM100 billion in green initiatives, create around 230,000 green job opportunities, and assist Malaysia in achieving net-zero GHG emissions by as early as 2050.

SOURCE Constellar Exhibitions Malaysia Sdn Bhd