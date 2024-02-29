MIFB 2024: Malaysia's premier F & B event is back, as ASEAN F&B industry lauded one of the largest and fastest growing in the world

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) 2024 will present its 23rd edition from July 17-19 this year at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). It will feature the inaugural MYFoodTech, a comprehensive new platform that highlights the latest technological advances, solutions and services across key segments in the food value chain.

Visitors throng the booths at last year’s MIFB

The F&B industry in the ASEAN region remains one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world, with a market value of over USD 667 billion in 2023 (Source: Euromonitor International: The Food and Beverage Industry in ASEAN: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028). It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.99% through the next five years, to over USD 900 billion by 2028.

This year's theme of "Elevating the F&B business; Empowering innovations; and Enabling transformation" will spotlight the latest tech innovations and solutions that will provide a powerful stimulus to industry players.

The exhibition segment will provide visitors with the latest state-of-the-art products and services in the market today, from local and international exhibitors, with this year's special focus on food tech, processing/machinery, and private labelling.

"We take pride in playing a part in contributing to the growth of the industry, especially in the ASEAN region, providing an established and credible platform for the region's F&B community to connect in a meaningful and productive way," said Hellen Woon, Event Director of MIFB.

"This year, we're very excited to present the inaugural MYFoodTech trade show, for industry professionals to discover and harness new technologies that will be vital to the future of food," she added.

The conference segment will feature experts addressing topical issues and current trends including green technologies, sustainability, food security, food tech, AI, Robotics, and the role of government policies in the sector.

The event will feature over 500 exhibitors occupying over 18,000 square meters, and expects to host over 20,000 trade visitors from more than 80 participating countries.

Organised by Constellar Exhibitions Malaysia Sdn Bhd, MIFB 2024 is endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE). The exhibition is open to trade visitors only.

