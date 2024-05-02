AXA partners with Prosper Health to expand "Healthcare and Wellness Ecosystem" in China

First global insurer in Hong Kong to collaborate with Prosper Health, providing seamless cross-border healthcare services

HONG KONG, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") announced a partnership with Prosper Health, a health insurance service provider under the New Frontier Group, to advance the "Healthcare and Wellness Ecosystem" in both mainland China and Hong Kong. This partnership leverages Prosper Health's extensive medical network and exceptional healthcare services in mainland China, with the goal of enhancing cross-border medical services for AXA customers[1]. Following the expansion of inaugural outpatient clinic services in mainland China last year, this collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both parties to deliver superior, customer-centric healthcare services that are of high quality and hassle-free. It also represents a significant milestone for AXA in expanding its healthcare network in mainland China.

Representatives from AXA and Prosper Health's management team attended the "Signing Ceremony for AXA and Prosper Health's Partnership in Expanding Greater China Medical Network", marking AXA as the first Hong Kong insurer to partner with Prosper Health to bring together high-quality and convenient healthcare services to a wide range of customers. (Second from the left: Jason Zheng, Co-Founder and President at Prosper Health; Fourth from the left: Thom Gao, Co-Founder and COO at Prosper Health; Fifth from the left: Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits and Wellness Officer at AXA& Hong Kong and Macau;& Fourth from the right: Kevin Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO at Prosper Health)

Since the reopening of border between China and Hong Kong, there has been a substantial increase in demand for cross-border medical services between mainland China and Hong Kong, such as preventive health check-ups, primary outpatient care, and major surgeries. The trend of seeking affordable yet high-quality medical services across borders has become prominent. In response to these market dynamics, AXA has taken proactive steps to cater to the evolving demands. The collaboration with Prosper Health significantly strengthens AXA's hospital network in mainland China, enabling diverse cross-border medical services, spanning from outpatient and inpatient to specialised medical care, for Hong Kong residents who either work in or frequently travel to mainland China.

Through the robust medical network of Prosper Health, this collaboration will expand AXA's medical service network in mainland China to 296 cities, including major metropolises like Beijing and Shanghai, and nine cities in the Greater Bay Area, such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Foshan. Adhering to ensuring high-quality services consistently, AXA and Prosper Health have meticulously selected around 1,350 Grade 3A hospitals from Prosper Health's extensive network. This selection includes majority of the mainland China's top 100 public hospitals[2], such as renowned institutions like Fudan University-affiliated Zhongshan Hospital, Huashan Hospital, Peking Union Medical College Hospital, and China-Japan Friendship Hospital. In addition, esteemed private medical facilities, such as United Family Healthcare, affiliated with the New Frontier Group, are also an integral part of this partnership. Customers can enjoy diversified and professional medical services in these reputable and high-quality hospital networks.

Eligible AXA customers1 can benefit from direct billing services within Prosper Health's extensive medical network. This streamlines the payment process during hospitalisation, eliminating the need for upfront deposits and on-the-spot payments upon discharge. This seamless approach ensures that customers receive timely and uninterrupted medical services when needed. Additionally, customers can access 24/7 support through a dedicated hotline in both Chinese and English. A dedicated case management team, formed by experienced healthcare professionals and seasoned customer service personnel with over ten years of experience, is on hand to provide personalised services, from hospital referrals and appointments, personal health profile setup and analysis, medication consultations, companion services in public hospitals, to post-surgery follow-up visits, and more. This end-to-end approach offers a personalised healthcare experience, creating attentive support for customers throughout their healthcare journey.

Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits and Wellness Officer at AXA, said, " At AXA, we prioritise delivering diverse and high-quality healthcare services to our customers by staying attuned to market trends. Since the complete reopening of borders, there has been a rapid wave in both northbound and southbound cross-border travel, resulting in a continuous increase in cross-border consumption, not only in travel and shopping but also in driving the demand for cross-border healthcare services and improved quality. As the first insurer in Hong Kong partnering with Prosper Health, our commitment lies in meeting our customers' needs for superior hospitalisation services in mainland China and providing comprehensive and thoughtful medical support, including cashless arrangement and dedicated case management services. I'm excited about our partnership with Prosper Health to expand our "Healthcare and Wellness Ecosystem" in mainland China while inspiring the medical and healthcare industries across the border to form deeper collaborations. Together, we can leverage our strengths and expedite the seamless integration of cross-border healthcare and protection. "

Kevin Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO at Prosper Health, said, "Prosper Health boasts highly experienced teams with over 20 years of expertise in the healthcare and insurance market in mainland China. In addition to our primary focus on delivering high-quality healthcare services, we are committed to building strong collaborations with various institutions to enhance the synergy of healthcare services and resources. This aligns well with AXA's purpose of providing outstanding healthcare services to its customers. We understand that medical care and protection are influenced by local factors, such as risk management and service development, both closely connected to the local healthcare system. Through our partnership, we can provide AXA customers with medical services and access to our network of public and private hospitals in mainland China, along with our local expertise and personalised case management services. We are confident that this collaboration will greatly extend the service scope for our partner. The growing collaborations between businesses in the Greater Bay Area have generated substantial market demand for extended medical care and services. This partnership will serve as an opportunity to further promote the close integration of healthcare resources in the Greater Bay Area, meeting the increasing demand for cross-border medical care with higher quality and more convenient services."

Through this partnership, AXA and Prosper Health are poised to accelerate the cross-border "Healthcare and Wellness Ecosystem". By leveraging the thriving growth of mainland China's healthcare network, state-of-the-art medical technologies, and top-notch healthcare facilities, both parties are determined to provide AXA individual and corporate customers with convenient, premium, and diverse healthcare services regardless of their location in the region. Together, we will shape a future where healthcare is easily accessible and of exceptional services, promoting overall well-being in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and mainland China, aligning with AXA's purpose to "act for human progress by protecting what matters".

About AXA

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

About Prosper Health

Prosper is a member-centric health insurance service provider. Collaborating with leading insurance companies and local medical service providers in China, we offer personalized health management services and insurance solutions to both corporate and individual clients.

We integrate medical care into the entire process of health insurance services. Through our dedicated Personal Care Managers, we understand our clients' unique needs and establish a highly engaging, trustworthy, and long-term personalized service model, from prevention, treatment to rehabilitation; Our medical network spans globally, encompassing both public and private healthcare facilities; Digital tools enhance customers experience and create a first-class health insurance service platform. With the ecosystem resources of New Frontier, we are committed to bringing high-quality medical and health services to more people.

Make insurance simple and human.

