Axle Asia rebrands as bolttech

The rebrand and renaming boost bolttech's proposition in the Indonesia market as it continues to expand its insurance solutions for consumers and corporates

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Axle Asia ("Axle Asia"), an established insurance broker in Indonesia, has been renamed PT Bolttech Insurance Broker and rebranded to bolttech following the completion of bolttech's acquisition of the majority shareholding in Axle Asia in late 2022. The name change is approved by the Financial Services Authority, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) in line with its goal to support the growth and development of the insurtech industry in Indonesia.

With an international footprint spanning four continents, extensive distribution partnerships, leading-edge technology and innovative protection and insurance products, bolttech will connect corporate and individual customers with insurance and protection solutions that meet their needs, building an ecosystem of distribution partners and insurers in the market.

Srinath Narasimhan, President Director, PT Bolttech Insurance Broker, said, "We have an exciting opportunity ahead of us to leverage bolttech's international insurtech capabilities to connect more people with ways to protect the things they value while enabling the insurance industry in Indonesia to thrive. We look forward to a fruitful journey ahead working alongside our valued partners to serve the needs of more customers together."

The rebrand and rename have no impact on bolttech Indonesia's service or offerings to its partners and customers. All existing services and agreements will remain in place.

About bolttech

bolttech is an international insurtech with a mission to build the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. bolttech serves customers in more than 35+ markets across four continents, North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products.

For more information, please visit https://broker.bolttech.id/

