bolttech partners with Taiwan electronics retailer, TK3C

With the BoKoo Plus Extended Warranty programme, TK3C customers can now enjoy extended protection for their mobile devices for an additional 12 months after the manufacturer's warranty expires

TAIPEI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International insurtech bolttech today announced its partnership with Taiwan electronics retailer TK3C, to launch the BoKoo Plus Extended Warranty programme across around 300 TK3C retail stores – the first programme of its kind offered by TK3C for smartphones and tablets.

Eligible for newly purchased smartphones and tablets, the BoKoo Plus Extended Warranty programme offers door-to-door (D2D) pick-up and delivery repair service within the stipulated warranty period for added convenience, and an additional 12 months of extended warranty service with unlimited D2D service at no additional charge.

With premiums starting from as low as NT$690, the programme also offers a like-for-like replacement service in which customers may receive a brand new unit to replace their damaged device. All repaired and replaced devices will come with three months of warranty on the repaired product.

PT Chen, Procurement Director of Information, Communications Dept., TK3C said: "bolttech has a strong global footprint within the device protection space, which makes them the perfect partner for us. With the repair and replacement services that come with BoKoo Plus, our customers can rest assured their devices are protected. We look forward to working with bolttech to provide our customers with greater confidence when shopping at TK3C."

Philip Weiner, Chief Commercial Officer for Asia and Europe, bolttech said: "We are excited to expand our insurtech capabilities in Taiwan through this partnership with TK3C. Together, we share a common goal of providing customers with an enhanced experience to make it easy and convenient for them to get the protection they need for their valued devices."

SOURCE bolttech