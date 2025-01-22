GUIYANG, China, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guizhou, located in the heart of southwestern China, features a landscape shaped by a mix of plateaus, mountains, hills, and basins. Known as "a Heaven of Myriad Mountains", Guizhou boasts karst peaks, highland lakes, deep gorges, waterfalls, sinkholes, and crevices, making it an ideal destination for mountain tourism and outdoor adventures.

Be My Guest: The Peak Episode

The short video series "Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou", produced by Guizhou Satellite TV and the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, features international photographers exploring the vibrant and diverse Guizhou. Through their cameras, the series captures their authentic experiences and the rich culture of Guizhou.

In this episode, Ivan Mendelevich, a professional photographer and motorcycle enthusiast from Argentina, accepts an invitation from his friend Wang Menghan to embark on a thrilling "peak-chasing" journey across Guizhou.

Their adventure begins at the Wanfenglin Scenic Area in Xingyi, where they weave through the karst peaks on motorcycles, feeling the wind roaring in their ears. Over 300 years ago, Xu Xiake, a renowned explorer and travel log writer of the Ming dynasty, praised Wanfenglin, saying, "Peaks abound across the world, but only here do they form a forest." Today, Ivan takes to the skies on a paraglider, embracing the open air and marveling from above at the unique landscape of Wanfenglin, or Forest of Ten Thousand Peaks.

Next, Ivan and Wang visit the Xingyi Guizhou Dragon Fossil In-Situ Protection Museum to explore fossils of the Guizhou Ichthyosaur, ancient marine reptiles from over 200 million years ago. They learn about the region's geological history from the museum guide.

Their journey concludes at Mount Fanjing, where Ivan captures breathtaking views of a starlit sky and the soft light of dawn with his camera. At the Mount Fanjing Wildlife Rescue Center, he encounters the Guizhou golden monkey, a rare and endangered species listed as China's national first-class protected wild animal and often called the "special, and only child of the Earth," hidden deep within the mountain's pristine forests.

"Guizhou has truly amazed me! Next time, I will come back together with my family and friends to discover more landscapes of the region," Ivan says. This exhilarating and adventurous journey gave him a glimpse of Guizhou's distinctive charm, leaving him eager to return for his next exploration.

https://youtu.be/Xk-rCuYy7d8

SOURCE Guizhou Satellite TV; International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station