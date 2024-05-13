Bennelong Energy Services launches new EV Charging solution with Noodoe technology

SYDNEY, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennelong Energy Services is excited to collaborate with Noodoe on a unique EV Charging solution. Through the "Powered by Noodoe" technology partnership program, Bennelong Energy Services (BES) has taken a tremendous step forward in its delivery of EV services, as well as expanding its training and employment opportunities for Indigenous men and women in Australia.

Owner and director of Bennelong Energy Services, Cliff Lyons, using A new Bennelong Energy Services EV charger Powered by Noodoe.

"Noodoe is proud to work with Bennelong Energy Services, which delivers services in EV charger installation, operation, and maintenance," said John Wang, Chairman of Noodoe Group. "At Noodoe, we custom-build the EV charging operating system (EV OS) necessary for our clients around the world to operate a complete charging ecosystem in their country."

Bennelong Energy Services' next-generation EV OS will help BES transform its business and provide new energy and electrical training for Indigenous school leavers in Australia wanting to become qualified electricians servicing EV chargers, setting them up for a bright, sustainable future. Powered by Noodoe, Bennelong Energy Services EV OS manages the EV charging stations, operates the EV charging infrastructure, and provides accessible, reliable charging. Bennelong Energy Services EV OS will provide a fast, reliable path for corporate Australia and government agencies to cost-effectively advance to net zero.

Noodoe and Bennelong Energy Services are the ideal collaboration. Driven by its years of experience serving EV charging sites across Australia, BES is uniquely positioned to provide complete EV Charging solutions. Through this unique blend of technology and service, Noodoe and BES will support clients with a market-leading solution in Australia.

"We are proud to work with Noodoe, whose leading EV software and hardware are proven and reliable," said Bennelong Energy Services Director Cliff Lyons. "We are pleased to announce this expansion of our capabilities. Our clients can be confident that, along with our electrical and security services, we can assist them in their fleet electrification. A real benefit for us is in the opportunities this will provide for our apprentices to develop relevant skills for the future."

About Bennelong Energy Services: Bennelong Energy Services (BES) is a majority Indigenous-owned and operated electrical maintenance and services company in Australia. The team provides electrical, security & CCTV, HVAC and EV charging solutions and bundled services to government and private sector organisations. BES is proud to be associated with the NRL and its schools for work program to support and mentor young Indigenous Australian men & women into the world of electrical and security accreditations and apprenticeships.

https://www.bennelongenergyservices.com.au/

About Noodoe: Noodoe is at the forefront of the EV revolution. Dedicated to facilitating the global transition towards sustainable transportation, Noodoe creates the custom-built EV Operating System (EV OS) that empowers businesses worldwide to seamlessly enter or expand in local EV charging markets. Noodoe EV OS offers comprehensive solutions that automate and streamline EV charging operations while enhancing user experiences. Dedicated to customer-centric design and continuous innovation, Noodoe sets the bar for intelligent management systems in the EV charging industry.

https://www.noodoe.com/global

