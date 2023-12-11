Swiss and Singaporean University Students Gain Insights into CSR and Sustainable Economics at Noodoe

TAIPEI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodoe, a globally leading electric vehicle charging brand, is honored to have partnered with companies such as TSMC, Delta, Siemens, SGS, and Logitech to co-organize the 2023 Business Study Mission to Taiwan for the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland and Singapore Management University, both renowned worldwide.

Students seeking knowledge about the electric vehicle (EV) industry visited Noodoe to explore key developments in the global electric vehicle sector. Intelligent transportation represents the continuous evolution of traffic technology, aiming to enhance transportation systems' efficiency, convenience, and sustainability. With a decade of international experience in the electric vehicle market, Noodoe is committed to advancing intelligent cloud management, user-centric design, and environmental friendliness. The company strategically positions itself to shape both the present and future of global mobility. Noodoe emphasizes fundamental environmental practices and significantly impacts sustainable innovation through energy conservation, carbon reduction, beach cleaning, recycling, and energy storage measures. Simultaneously, Noodoe aspires to contribute to society through the power of corporate social responsibility, highlighting how to give back to the community. The "Noodoe Sustainable Cultivation Program" aims to solidify a more robust foundation for environmental well-being.

"Gen Z" has grown up in an era facing environmental challenges, witnessing changes in extreme climates. This generation is deeply aware of the importance of environmental protection for the future, actively participating in ecological activities. Noodoe provided Swiss and Singaporean students with a series of exciting EV-themed courses. Originating from the mature American electric vehicle market, Noodoe has brought its refined expertise back to Taiwan for further cultivation, allowing companies entering the electric vehicle industry to immediately utilize systems to manage OCPP-compliant charging equipment and anticipate the future conditions of the Taiwanese electric vehicle market. Noodoe's core technology precisely guides charging management services to success in over 15 countries globally. Riding the wave of the oil-to-electric transition, Noodoe is leading the global shift towards green transportation and providing smarter management solutions for sustainable efforts.

Regarding the question of "what kind of companies Generation Z aspires to join," the visiting student group expressed: "In addition to corporate values, opportunities for self-growth, and the future development trends of the industry, whether a company practices social responsibility and is dedicated to a sustainable circular economy is also one of the essential factors when considering entering a company. Noodoe cares about the continuous improvement of cloud management technology and places great emphasis on establishing a deeper relationship with the environment." Through courses and in-depth dialogues with the new generation, Noodoe gains insights into future industry trends and how it plans to propel the world swiftly into the era of electric vehicles. The company explores win-win strategies for technological development and environmental issues, providing students with internship opportunities to inspire more diverse innovative proposals and co-create sustainable business models. Noodoe's Chairman, John Wang, stated: "Fulfilling a deeper social responsibility from an 'educational' perspective is the only way to achieve longer-term social value and contribution," encapsulating the mission of the Noodoe Sustainable Cultivation Program.

