BIC Services announce new preferred supplier partnership.

SYDNEY, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC Services, a leading provider of integrated cleaning services to Australia's leading property owners, tenants, and investors, has signed a supply agreement with Abco, a trusted national provider of cleaning products, machinery and solutions.

Following its acquisition by global powerhouse Bidvest in July 2022, BIC had undertaken a process to review areas of their procurement and supply chain, with Abco being selected as the obvious choice of partner for its product range and stock holding, as well as its industry leading technology and service offering.

"We are excited to partner with Abco, who have impressed us with their track record of not just providing innovative products but being able to support their customer's operations and the cleaners through their various IT innovations such as live and customised reporting", said Tony Gorgovski, CEO of BIC Services.

"As we service over 1,800 sites across Australia, finding a partner with a national footprint of distribution centres and ability to provide the service and support we require was critical.

Given Abco's specialist support teams, coupled with the willingness to go the extra mile when it comes to addressing our needs as a business, we are confident Abco is the right partner to assist in achieving our future growth plans."

BIC is dedicated to minimising their impact on the environment through sustainability and waste reduction initiatives. Abco's flagship Enviroplus range of eco-friendly cleaning solutions will be a significant part of this moving forward and has already started to be rolled out across many of BIC's sites around the country.

In addition to the carbon emissions savings coming from the Enviroplus range, they also come with GECA and Global GreenTag certification, meaning it is healthier for their cleaners and operations team to use. On top of this, a portion of sales from Enviroplus products are donated to the Indigenous Literacy Fund Book Supply program, further contributing to their ESG objectives.

Craig Dowell, Director of Abco added "We are honoured to be chosen as a key strategic partner by BIC and see many similarities in the values and ambitions between our businesses. At Abco, we have invested heavily in new product development, stock holding, technology infrastructure like live POD tracking and backorder minimisation, as well expanding our fleet of delivery drivers and service technicians, to ensure we are helping customers like BIC save time and money by taking away some of the hassles of their day-to-day operations."

About BIC Services

BIC Services is a leading provider of integrated cleaning services to Australia's leading property owners, tenants and investors. Working with their partners, they deliver a full range of premium cleaning services including waste management, cleaning, hygiene services and window cleaning.

BIC is proud to service over 1,800 sites across Australia. In Sydney CBD, alone they serve half of all corporate buildings. Their portfolio boasts over 6 million square metres commercial office, retail and educational institutes around Australia.

They provide premium corporate and commercial cleaning services to buildings all over Sydney and Australia, specialising in servicing offices, commercial sites and educational institutes, offering a full range of cleaning solutions from cleaning and waste management, to hygiene services and window cleaning.

www.bic-services.com.au

About Abco

Abco is the ultimate resource for the cleaning industry.

With over 50+ years of experience as a preferred and trusted supplier for many national BSCs (Business Service Contractors) and Facility Management Service companies around Australia.

Abco helps cleaning contractors by improving their operations on site through the supply of high quality, innovative cleaning products, equipment and solutions serviced through their own distribution and innovation centres in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney

Through their unique approach to delivering innovative technology and product solutions, Abco back up this with a published customer promise and national on-site technical support and training.

Abco has a strong commitment to continue their investment in customer focused technology and systems, ESG initiatives across their business and product ranges, and further enhancements to service delivery.

www.abcopro.com.au

www.enviroplusproducts.com.au

