Biosolutions could help Japan become a global bioeconomy powerhouse, new report finds

A new report, The Value of Biosolutions: Growth and Prosperity to 2035 – Japan Edition, highlights how biosolutions could strengthen Japan's position as a global biomanufacturing hub and support its ambition to realize the world's most advanced bioeconomy by 2030. However, realizing this potential will require enabling policies and faster regulatory approvals, according to the report.

TOKYO, Japan, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global shift towards the bioeconomy accelerates, The Value of Biosolutions report quantifies the economic potential of the biosolutions sector both in Japan and globally, highlighting how biosolutions can contribute to growth, food and supply security as well as energy resilience. The report was launched during a Japanese delegation's visit to Novonesis' headquarters in Lyngby, Denmark, as part of discussions on biosolutions, including food enzyme market access and bioenergy policy advocacy.

According to the report's findings, the biosolutions industry's value in Japan could triple, reaching JPY 4.748 trillion by 2035. Realising this potential will require policy frameworks that create the right conditions for innovation and growth.

The report also reveals that each job created in the biosolutions sector could generate 2.1 additional jobs across other sectors in Japan, below the global average of 2.4, suggesting there is an opportunity for Japan to further expand the economic impact of biosolutions.

Today, biosolutions are already used across more than 30 industries globally, from food and agriculture to energy, industrial manufacturing, and biofuels. They are increasingly recognized as important drivers of sustainable and competitive economic transformation.

Hirokazu Sano, Representative Director & President at Novonesis Japan Ltd., said:

"Japan's ambition to realize the world's most advanced bioeconomy society will require greater adoption of bio-based inputs and more diverse resource streams. Biosolutions can play a central role in this transition by improving resource efficiency, strengthening energy resilience, and enabling more sustainable food and industrial systems. Yet, every year of regulatory delay, underdeveloped biofuel mandates and misaligned approval timelines represents a missed opportunity to unlock the potential of biosolutions across Japan's most strategic sectors."

Policy recommendations for enabling growth

The report outlines several policy recommendations to help unlock the full potential of biosolutions in Japan, including:

Policy leadership: Continue the advocacy work of Japan's Bioeconomy Strategy and its Synthetic Biology and Biotechnology Growth Strategy. Financial incentives: Accelerate Japan's bioeconomy through an integrated network. Regulatory pathways: Create a fast-track regulatory pathway specific to biosolutions. Manufacturing: Utilization of processes that enable expansion to commercial scales. Mindset & strategy: Constructing an integrated strategy that further sharpens the selection and concentration of technological advantages. Public Awareness and social acceptance: Raise awareness of the value of innovation and the potential of biosolutions.

About the 'The Value of Biosolutions: Growth and Prosperity to 2035 – Japan Edition'

The report was developed by Amsterdam Data Collective (ADC) and commissioned by Novonesis, with analyses conducted by ADC and contributions from partners, including Jarl Frijs-Madsen, Ambassador of The Royal Danish Embassy in Japan.

Download the report and access data from Japan, Brazil, Europe and globally: www.thevalueofbiosolutions.com

What are biosolutions?

Microbes, enzymes and other proteins are the building blocks of all living things. Using modern science and technology, these microscopic changemakers can be used as solutions to help businesses reduce waste, save energy and water, cut dependence on fossil resources and develop innovative and profitable products. These biological solutions — biosolutions — are already used across more than 30 industries from preventive health and industrial applications to agriculture and food production.

About Novonesis

Novonesis is leading the era of biosolutions.

By leveraging the power of microbiology with science, we transform the way the world produces, consumes and lives. In more than 30 industries around the world, our biosolutions are already creating value for thousands of customers and benefiting the planet. Our 11,000 people worldwide work closely with our partners and customers to transform business with biology.

Let's better our world with biology.

SOURCE Novonesis