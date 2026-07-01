BLUETTI Expands into New Zealand with Renewable Portable Power Solutions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean energy pioneer BLUETTI has officially entered the New Zealand market on 1 July. With a dedicated website, domestic on-shore warehousing, and local customer support, the expansion brings a comprehensive suite of sustainable backup solutions to Kiwi consumers and businesses nationwide.

Clean Power for the Kiwi Lifestyle

BLUETTI Officially Enters New Zealand Market

BLUETTI's portable power solutions have already taken Australia by storm, winning over consumers and perfectly complementing the region's push toward sustainable energy policies. This momentum quickly crossed the Tasman Sea, resulting in a steady stream of eager inquiries from New Zealand residents, promoting BLUETTI to officially land in New Zealand.

"New Zealanders' passion for nature and sustainability deeply resonates with our core values, and this entry marks an important step forward in our global growth," said James Ray, BLUETTI's spokesperson. "We're devoted to making clean energy within reach, whether it's for freedom camping, sailing, or powering fridges at home."

Localized Energy Solutions for Every Need

Built to be safe and plug-and-play, BLUETTI's portable power stations adopt durable LiFePO 4 batteries, layers of built-in protections, and app-based energy management. With efficient portable solar panels, they generate reliable solar power whenever needed.

BLUETTI is prioritizing the launch of its top-performing models, which have already proven to be best-sellers in Australia. The launch lineup highlights:

Elite 300 (3,014Wh, 2,400W) : World's smallest 3kWh power station. It easily runs fridges, microwaves, and DIY tools. A 10ms UPS switchover keeps routers and medical devices running during sudden outages. Compact for island hopping; reliable for emergency preparedness.

: World's smallest 3kWh power station. It easily runs fridges, microwaves, and DIY tools. A 10ms UPS switchover keeps routers and medical devices running during sudden outages. Compact for island hopping; reliable for emergency preparedness. Elite 200 V2 (2,073Wh, 2,600W) : With EV-grade LiFePO 4 batteries, it retains 80% capacity after 6,000 cycles—equivalent of 17 years of daily use. Boasting 96% high efficiency, a whisper-quiet 16dB noise level, and multi-source recharging, it suits long-term sustainable living.

: With EV-grade LiFePO batteries, it retains 80% capacity after 6,000 cycles—equivalent of 17 years of daily use. Boasting 96% high efficiency, a whisper-quiet 16dB noise level, and multi-source recharging, it suits long-term sustainable living. Elite 100 V2 (1,024Wh, 1,800W): A grab-and-go power source for weekend getaways and light travels. It weighs only 11.5kg and has 9 ports to power laptops, drones, and portable fridges. Fast AC or solar charging replenishes it in 70 minutes.

Kiwis can shop BLUETTI portable power stations, solar generators, and backup bundles today with fast domestic shipping at BLUETTI NZ Shop.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2013, BLUETTI has empowered over 3.5 million users across 140+ countries to lead a greener, energy-independent lifestyle. Its portfolio of solar generators and home battery backup solutions ensures reliable power for emergency preparedness, RV travel, and off-grid lifestyles.

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD