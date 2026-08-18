Bowtie Launches Brand-New "StillCover" Plan

Rely on Public Hospitals for Major Illnesses, Choose Private Ones for Minor Procedures

Bowtie StillCover Restores the Power of Choice for Patients with "Three Highs" or Diabetes

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowtie, Hong Kong's first virtual insurer[1], today announced the launch of a new Supplementary Medical Plan — "Bowtie StillCover" (available in Basic and Advance Plans). Designed as a powerful supplement to Hong Kong's public healthcare system, the plan addresses the pain points faced by two distinct groups of people on their path to treatment.

Many people living with chronic conditions such as the "three highs" or diabetes may be declined or charged a premium loading by insurers when applying for a VHIS plan, based on their health declaration, which leaves them unable to access private medical coverage through VHIS.

At the same time, people who rely on the public healthcare system also face a dual burden under "long waiting times and costly self-financed items" — non-urgent surgeries at public hospitals (such as joint replacement, polypectomy and gallstone removal) commonly involve waits of two to seven years[2]; while targeted cancer therapies (up to HK$25,000–80,000 a month), artificial knee joints (around HK$40,000–65,000 each) and prescribed diagnostic imaging (around HK$10,000–22,000 per scan) place a heavy financial burden on patients[3].

This leaves many people caught in a dilemma when illness strikes: wanting to go private but lacking medical insurance; or staying in the public system and enduring long waits and high out-of-pocket costs.

"Bowtie StillCover" is tailor-made for the following two customer groups:

Chronic disease patients and those previously declined cover: covering chronic disease patients whose condition and health records are well managed (such as the "three highs", Type 2 diabetes patients not requiring insulin injections), including those previously rejected by insurers or charged a loading due to their health declaration during VHIS application process[4]; Public healthcare system users: people who rely mainly on public hospitals for treatment, but want additional financial protection against long waiting times and costly self-financed items.

"Only around half of Hong Kong's population currently has medical coverage[5]. Bowtie's mission has always been to close the protection gap and serve those who remain underinsured. Traditional underwriting mechanisms often reject 'model patients' who work hard to keep their health conditions under control, while those who rely on public hospitals continue to suffer the dual burden of long waits and high self-funded costs," said Mingo Tsang, Director, Marketing and Branding, Bowtie.

He added: "Launching 'StillCover' is a concrete step forward in extending the boundaries of what the market can protect. We want to add a missing piece to the puzzle beyond VHIS — so that whether it's chronic disease patients seeking fair coverage, or people looking to ease the burden of public hospital self-financed costs, everyone can access the financial safety net they deserve."

Bowtie StillCover's key benefits include:

Basic Plan: Provides a total benefit limit of up to HK$500,000 per policy year, under a co-insurance mechanism[6], covering eligible hospitalisation and surgical expenses at Hong Kong public hospitals[7], self-financed drugs and medical items[6] (such as cardiac stents and novel targeted therapies), prescribed diagnostic imaging tests[8] and second medical opinions[9] — building a solid financial safety net for public hospital patients.

Advance Plan: Builds on the Basic Plan with additional cover for 182 designated surgical procedures[10], including some of the procedures with the longest waiting times at the Hospital Authority (such as joint replacement, endoscopy, and prostate and uterine surgery), and extends to a network of designated private hospitals and Greater Bay Area medical institutions (including CUHK Medical Centre, Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, and The University of Hong Kong - Shenzhen Hospital). Once pre-approved and subject to policy terms, insured persons can arrange treatment for designated surgeries at network hospitals, with a cashless hospitalisation service available so there is no hassle of paying upfront[11].

Bowtie StillCover is now open for application. The plan is a Supplementary Medical Plan and is not a Certified Plan under the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS); Bowtie aims to offer customers an additional medical protection option beyond VHIS. Acceptance remains subject to individual underwriting outcomes, and exclusions or restrictions may apply. For more product details, please visit: https://www.bowtie.com.hk/en/insurance/stillcover.

About Bowtie

Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited is an authorized life insurance company and Hong Kong's very first virtual insurer authorized by the Insurance Authority under the fast track pilot scheme. Its vision is to bridge the health protection gap and transform the way people access healthcare in Asia. Through digital technology, Bowtie makes health insurance more affordable and accessible for individuals and small-medium enterprises.

To date, Bowtie has raised over HK$1 billion from Sun Life Financial and Mitsui & Co., providing over HK$150 billion in protection amount to families. Learn more at www.bowtie.com.hk.

[1] Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited is Hong Kong's very first virtual insurer authorized by the Insurance Authority under the fast track pilot scheme. [2] Source: Hospital Authority, public hospital surgery waiting times (this website is updated periodically; data current as of before this press release's publication). [3] Source: Hospital Authority, list of non-subsidised services (this website is updated periodically; data current as of before this press release's publication). [4] Applicants must demonstrate that their chronic condition indicators have remained stable over a period of time, and meet Bowtie's underwriting requirements. Final underwriting outcomes will be based on an individual health assessment; specific exclusions may apply depending on the applicant's actual health condition. [5] Source: Census and Statistics Department (data period: October 2024 to January 2025). [6] Co-insurance mechanism: Subject to the policy terms, the Insured Person must bear 20% of the Eligible Expenses, and the remaining 80% will be reimbursed by Bowtie (subject to a total benefit limit of HK$500,000 per policy year). This design aims to maintain the overall premium at an affordable level in the long run and ensure the sustainability of the coverage. For example: If the relevant charge is HK$5,000, your share of the Co-insurance is: HK$5,000×20% = HK$1,000; the maximum amount reimbursable is: HK$5,000×80% = HK$4,000. The 20% Co-insurance applies to expensive self-financed items within the Hospital Authority (HA) system, including: Samaritan Fund covered items: Includes one-off (e.g., cardiac stents, artificial joints) and non-one-off (e.g., home hemodialysis machine parts) non-drug items; Specialized targeted drugs: Covers designated self-financed cancer drugs recognized by the Samaritan Fund and the Community Care Fund (CCF) Medical Assistance Programmes (First Phase). [7] Bowtie reimburses up to 80% of eligible expenses. For the detailed terms, benefit scope and risks of the product, please refer to the policy document and the relevant product page. [8] Covers the cost of CT, MRI, PET Scan, PET-CT and PET-MRI to support faster assessment and diagnosis of serious illnesses (limited to the designated medical network). [9] Covers a second medical opinion consultation at a private hospital within the designated medical network in Hong Kong. [10] Cover for the 182 designated surgical procedures (excluding cardiovascular procedures) applies only to the Advance Plan of Bowtie StillCover. [11] For any surgery, medical procedure or prescribed diagnostic imaging to be performed within the designated medical network, once pre-authorisation has been obtained, Bowtie will pay the eligible costs directly to the relevant private hospital in Hong Kong, Greater Bay Area hospital, or medical service provider. For details of this service and the pre-authorisation procedure, please log in to the member platform and have the attending doctor complete the pre-authorisation form. The cashless hospitalisation service is provided by a third-party service provider. Bowtie reserves the right to amend medical network arrangements and will not be responsible for services provided by third-party service providers. No additional premium is required for this service.

SOURCE Bowtie