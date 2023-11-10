Brinc Hosts Successful Asia Health Innovation Summit 2023, Fostering Greater Ideations and Collaborations in the Healthcare Sector

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Health Innovation Summit 2023 , hosted by global venture accelerator Brinc as part of the StartmeupHK Festival curated by InvestHK, attracted an online audience of over 1,000 and a full capacity of more than 200 in-person attendees at The Park Lane Hong Kong-A Pullman Hotel yesterday. The third-annual event solidified its position as a premier gathering for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in Asia's health innovation space. Aimed to foster greater ideations and collaborations, the event featured a full day of on-stage panel sessions featuring 38 speakers from Hong Kong and overseas, as well as networking sessions for all attendees to directly connect, and announcements made by key partners.

The Honorable Duncan Chiu, Hong Kong’s Legislative Council Member - Technology and Innovation Constituency, speaking at the Asia Health Innovation Summit 2023. Source: StartmeupHK

The event began with opening remarks from Hon. Duncan Chiu, Hong Kong's Legislative Council Member - Technology & Innovation Constituency, and Andy Wong, Head of Innovation & Technology at Invest Hong Kong. They spoke about the ways in which Hong Kong is bolstering its position in the healthcare industry, emphasizing that it is an ideal time to found a tech company in Hong Kong – since the government is determined to support startups and accelerate innovation through new policies and initiatives.

The panel discussions delved into crucial subjects like commercialization strategies and the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain in healthcare. The experts shed light on how generative AI can significantly reduce timeframes and improve safety measures and advocacy efforts. These insightful discussions highlighted the immense potential for innovation and advancements in the healthcare sector in Asia.

Representatives from the Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology Limited, Our Hong Kong Foundation, IQVIA, and Cellomics International Limited, stressed the number of opportunities that exist in Hong Kong's ecosystem – from its solid R&D foundation to its world-class hospitals. They expressed their belief in the city's potential, citing regulatory frameworks, government support, big data and the unique role Hong Kong can play in the Greater Bay Area.

Healthcare industry leaders, including representatives from Moderna, Ogilvy Health Asia, and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of innovation. Stressing the significance of collaboration with startups, clients, changemakers, academics, and policymakers to foster success and growth in the healthcare sector, they highlighted the benefits of embracing new technologies. These industry experts also shared valuable insights on the intricate nature of healthcare regulation.

In the face of current market conditions, many panelists stressed that there is still an extensive number of investment opportunities that can be pursued through innovative approaches and exploring alternative avenues. This includes tapping into accelerator programs, and government grants, which offer potential avenues for investment. By embracing creativity and actively seeking out these resources, businesses can uncover promising opportunities even in challenging times. The speakers also relayed valuable insights on investment trends, providing expert guidance tailored specifically to the needs of healthcare startups.

Thank you to our panel participants:

A View from Hong Kong - Ecosystem Opportunities

Andy Liu, Cellomics Holdings

Carmen Li, IQVIA

Dr. Gina Jiang, Hong Kong Institute of BioTechnology

Dr. Jane Lee, Our Hong Kong Foundation

Gaining Speed & Agility to Deliver Successful Health Innovation

Dr. Donna Brown, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation

Joyce Lee, Moderna

Pierre Robinet, Ogilvy Health Asia

How AI is shaping Healthcare: Applications, Issues, and Regulatory Approaches

Dr. Aldrin Yim, Codex Genetics

Akina Ho, AllStarsWomen DAO

Dr. Frank Pun, Insilico Medicine

Pierre Robinet, Ogilvy Health Asia

The Road to Commercialization - Building an Effective Commercialization Strategy

Jessica Fong, Prenetics

Mitul Lakhani, AIA GROUP

Philip Sin, Belief BioMed

Dr. Q. Y. Ma, Time Medical

Investment Trends - Attracting Investors During a Bear Market

Dr. Amit Kakar, Novo Holdings Asia

Andrew Pang, Ally Bridge Group

Furuzonfar Zehni, Fresco Capital

Yolanda Yang, ABC International

The Regulation on Health Technology – What's Next?

Dario Heymann, Galen Growth

David Swain, Essex Bio-Technology

Emma Holcroft, IMUNIS

Dr. Swee Kheng Khor, Angsana Health

Startup Help - Ask the Experts Anything

Adrian Lam, Bioworld Ventures

Carolyn Wright, RTHK

Emmanuel Hui, Tiger Jade Pebble Accelerator

Joseph Ho, Brinc

Impact of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare

Dr. Marten Brelen, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Sarah Mok, Brinc

Varun Panjwani, MetaCare

William Yeung, MediConCen

Reimagining the Healthcare Workplace to Attract and Retain Talent

Angela Feng, Ness Wellness

Dee Cheung, Alea

Ivan Li, Prenetics

Kara Cheung, Amgen

