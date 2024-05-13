Spring 2024 Cohort: Web3 & Gaming

HONG KONG, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinc, a global leader in venture acceleration and corporate innovation, has selected 9 diverse startups for its Spring 2024 Web3 and Gaming accelerator programs. In alignment with Brinc's commitment to nurturing innovative technologies, these chosen businesses demonstrate significant potential to drive advancements and set new standards in their respective areas.

Brinc's Web3 and Gaming accelerators have attracted widespread international interest, receiving applications from 47 countries, including USA, Japan, India, Australia, Argentina, Italy and Poland. This global reach highlights the universal appeal and relevance of blockchain and gaming innovations, as well as Brinc's influential role in shaping the future of these industries worldwide.

The Web3 cohort comprises startups at the forefront of blockchain technology and decentralized applications, while the gaming cohort consists of businesses that employ diverse technological approaches to create interactive and immersive experiences. This represents Brinc's first dedicated Gaming cohort and also its fourth round of Web3 startup accelerators, highlighting its commitment to the extensive opportunities that blockchain technology and digital ecosystems offer across all facets of decentralized commerce.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome AEM Algorithm, Frnzy, Lendr Network, and Spectre to Brinc's ecosystem," Brinc Web3 Program Manager, Ian Chan stated. "Each of these web3 teams has shown a remarkable capacity for innovation, driving change within blockchain and dApps. Our role is to equip these innovators with the necessary resources and network to excel and scale their operations effectively so that they can continue setting new industry standards. We are hopeful that working closely with these entrepreneurs will catalyze significant developments in the Web3 space."

Brinc Gaming Associate Program Manager, James Park said that the selection of the cohort was aligned with growing trends in the gaming industry, "I am thrilled to announce our selected cohort. Each startup embodies a unique blend of creativity, passion, and innovation that sets them apart in the gaming industry. Their diverse backgrounds, coupled with their shared ambition to disrupt and elevate the gaming landscape, make them an exceptional group poised for success. I am eager to witness their journey and support them as they embark on this transformative experience."

These programs, while distinct in focus, share a common goal to equip pioneering companies with the tools they need to succeed. Brinc is excited to support the following businesses as they work to create impactful solutions in web3 and gaming:

Web3

AEM Algorithm ( Australia ) leads in crypto accounting, centered around Journaler, integrating seamlessly with Xero and Quickbooks for B2B solutions. The AEM+ crypto wallet caters to B2C transactions. AEM Algorithm is also working to revolutionize finance by leveraging marketplaces, tokenization, and its Mr. Journaler NFT to build their community from the ground up. The company focuses on making cryptocurrency accounting accessible and manageable, supporting various business needs including integration with existing accounting systems.



Frnzy (UK) is an innovative Peer-to-Peer live shopping platform redefining the auction process with a dynamic, fast-paced bidding environment with "the buzz of a physical store, curated for you online." The platform allows its users to discover, connect, trade, and transact live on a single app. With its unique blend of competitive auction dynamics, profitable flipping opportunities, and rewarding user engagement, Frnzy is not just an app but a vibrant community of fashion enthusiasts and savvy shoppers.



Lendr Network ( USA ) offers fully decentralized real world asset (RWA) index tokens representing any asset class. Diversify on-chain and use RWAs in DeFi with global access and no KYC. These tokens are designed to offer investors inflation protection, diversification, and the ability to participate in DeFi protocols with real-world assets like real estate and various indexes such as technology, healthcare, and more.



Spectre .Finance ( Hong Kong ) is building the first decentralized proprietary trading funds protocol that allows traders to trade with on-chain leverage. Its main objective is to unlock liquidity for aspiring crypto traders while providing aggregated yields for liquidity providers.

Gaming

Asset Hub ( USA ) is building the fastest way to create 3D worlds and assets in an agile way. Powered by AI, its platform allows anyone to create 3D models from images and edit texture and topology. It is designed to accelerate the prototyping process as well as encourage smoother cross-team collaboration between level designers, concept artists, and 3D modelers.



Black Smoke Studios ( Finland ) is a multi-platform game studio powered by a dedicated team of founders boasting over 30 years of combined industry experience supported by a development team predominantly composed of senior-level professionals. Black Smoke Studios is entrusted by some of the world's largest IPs including Shaun The Sheep and Neopets to develop and operate games for millions of users around the world.



BugBlio Studio ( Thailand ) is an independent game development studio. As a team of 10 game veterans, they have earned a series of accolades including the "Gamer Marker Prize" and the "Most Popular Vote '' from Thailand Comic Con). The studio's first game, LightSup!, is a 4 player co-op dungeon-crawler game with a Chibi art style set to launch this year.LightSup! has also been awarded "The best Game Award" from Thailand 2023, "30 Selected NRW Indie Expo" from Gamescom, and was a Finalist at Pitch Competition Gamescom Asia.



Krypto Fighters ( Thailand ) is an innovative casual strategy NFT game that allows users to immerse themselves in a virtual city called Kryptolis where they can collect, battle, and earn with a massive diversity of NFT fighters. Players can explore endless battle strategies while reliving the nostalgia of classic 2D-pixel games, engaging in real-time PvP (Player vs Player) battles, utilizing various skills and buffs, and participating in team strategies and community tournaments.



Null Horizons ( Indonesia ) is an NFT sci-fi-themed Trading Card Game (TCG) with unique mechanics inspired by tabletop role-playing games (TRPGs), including accuracy/evasion and damage range. Using web3 technologies, it revolutionizes player ownership, gameplay mechanics, and community-generated card content. The goal is to create a story-focused TCG with gameplay reminiscent of TCG meets XCom.

About Brinc

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 10 multidisciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries. Brinc accelerates startups focused on climate tech, CDR, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, web3, connected hardware, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) with a view to creating a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

Brinc also supports corporations with investment services, distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies, as well as venture-building Web3-enabled businesses. Global corporations (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government organizations (Hong Kong Science Park, NEOM, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), tertiary institutions (HK City University, National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands, DayDayCook), and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB) have all run programs with Brinc. In 2021, Brinc announced a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

