Business Leaders from Seven International Markets Converge in Singapore for CorporateConnections' First Chapter Launch

Leaders from Taiwan, Japan, Cambodia, India, Canada, Hong Kong and Malaysia to meet Singapore business leaders, with H.E. SOK Khoeun, Ambassador of Cambodia to Singapore, attending

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leaders from Taiwan, Japan, Cambodia, India, Canada, Hong Kong and Malaysia will travel to Singapore for the launch of the first CorporateConnections chapter in Singapore, bringing together established business leaders from multiple markets to explore cross-border relationships, partnerships and business opportunities.

The launch will also be attended by H.E. SOK Khoeun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of Singapore, adding an international and diplomatic dimension to the gathering.

Building Connections Across Industries CorporateConnections members Cheryl (left) and Elayne Soh (right), both from the healthcare sector, connect during the CorporateConnections Singapore Gala Celebration, reflecting the organisation’s focus on bringing business leaders together. Connecting at the Gala CorporateConnections member Shane Yuen (centre) in conversation with fellow members during the CorporateConnections Singapore Gala Celebration. Ms Mary Kennedy Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of CorporateConnections, with Mr Teck Keng Yeo, National Director for Singapore, Mr Taichi Ito, National Director for Japan and Singapore, and the founding members of CorporateConnections Singapore 1 at the CorporateConnections Singapore First Chapter Launch Celebration Gala Dinner.

The launch comes as businesses increasingly look beyond their domestic markets for growth, partnerships and new opportunities. CorporateConnections Singapore aims to provide a platform where established business leaders can develop trusted relationships with peers in Singapore and overseas markets.

Beyond Conventional Networking

CorporateConnections Singapore takes a different approach from conventional networking groups. Rather than focusing primarily on exchanging contacts and referrals, the chapter seeks to develop deeper relationships between established business leaders that can lead to collaboration, market access and new opportunities.

From Connections → Cooperation → Co-Creation

Teck Keng Yeo, National Director of CorporateConnections Singapore said:

"Singapore has no shortage of networking opportunities. Our ambition is not simply to create another networking group, but to create a community where established leaders can build the trust needed to explore what they can create together."

"Having leaders from seven international markets come to Singapore for our launch demonstrates the kind of cross-border relationships we want to develop. One trusted connection can potentially open a new market, partnership or opportunity."

A Curated Community of Decision-Makers

CorporateConnections Singapore maintains a curated approach to membership. Members are required to be key decision-makers of established businesses with annual turnover of at least US$5 million.

The focus is on bringing business leaders together who can engage directly with peers on strategic opportunities rather than simply exchanging business contacts.

The Singapore chapter will facilitate curated one-to-one meetings, leadership discussions, business forums and opportunities for members to connect with the wider CorporateConnections international community.

Taichi Ito, National Director of CorporateConnections Singapore and Japan

"The value of a global network is not simply the number of people you know. It is what can happen when the right people meet."

"When leaders from different markets come together, they bring different perspectives, experiences and opportunities. That is where a connection can become cooperation, and cooperation can become co-creation."

What Members See in the Community

For CorporateConnections members, the value of the community extends beyond conventional business networking.

Shane Yuen, Founder and CEO of Heroes of Digital and CorporateConnections Singapore member

"I joined CorporateConnections because it carries the same energy we value at Heroes of Digital — bold leaders sharing ideas, opening doors, and creating bigger possibilities together."

Elayne Soh, CEO of Beyond Medical Group, an Enterprise 50 award-winning company and CorporateConnections Singapore member

"CorporateConnections brings together like-minded business leaders with a shared commitment to creating meaningful impact. Beyond Medical Group is proud to contribute our multidisciplinary medical expertise while building purposeful partnerships that strengthen business connectivity and create lasting value for the wider community."

Singapore as a Bridge Between Markets

The participation of leaders from Taiwan, Japan, Cambodia, India, Canada, Hong Kong and Malaysia provides an early example of the international connections the Singapore chapter aims to develop.

For Singapore business leaders, these relationships can potentially provide access to people with first-hand knowledge of overseas markets, industries and business environments.

The chapter's ambition is to build a community where the quality and relevance of relationships matter more than the number of contacts accumulated.

As CorporateConnections Singapore begins its journey, its vision is:

"Singapore. Where trusted leaders build extraordinary futures together."

About CorporateConnections

CorporateConnections is a global business community that brings together established business leaders to develop meaningful relationships, explore business opportunities and collaborate across markets.

Through curated connections, leadership forums, business discussions and international engagement, CorporateConnections seeks to create value beyond traditional networking.

About CorporateConnections Singapore

CorporateConnections Singapore is the organisation's first chapter in Singapore.

The chapter brings together established business leaders interested in developing trusted relationships, exploring cross-border opportunities and creating new possibilities through collaboration.

Membership enquiries:

CorporateConnections Singapore

https://www.corporateconnections.com/singapore/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corporateconnectionssingapore/

SOURCE CorporateConnections