Bybit Rides BILL Trading Momentum with 77% CEX Market Share

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has been most popular marketplace for buying and selling BILL, the native token of the Billions network. On Bybit Spot, the BILLUSDT trading pair recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $1.69 billion as of May 15.

According to the latest CoinGecko data, Bybit accounts for 77.24% of all centralized exchange trading, solidifying Bybit's position as the leading exchange for traders of emerging opportunities.

Source: CoinGecko, May 15, 2026 (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

Billions is the global human and AI network, built on mobile-first verification to scale the internet of value. The network says it uniquely verify the identity and uniqueness of humans and AI agents, empowering users with personalized experiences and rewards.

BILL has demonstrated exceptional momentum with over $2.19B in 24-hour global trading volume, while Bybit dominates market share of centralized exchange activity. The token's strong performance reflects robust community engagement and market demand.

Traders can also win rewards in a bonus track: Bybit Token Splash is currently offering a total of 29,000,000 BILL for both Bybit Spot and Bybit Alpha users, with 20,000,000 BILL in rewards for Spot and 9,000,000 BILL for Alpha.

Maintaining a fast listing strategy, Bybit's deep liquidity and tight spreads enable users to experience a seamless and efficient trading journey for this high-momentum assets. With exclusive airdrop events and bonus programs, Bybit traders stand to enjoy both first-mover advantages and extra rewards.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information and participation details of the limited-time Token Splash, users may visit: Bybit Token Splash

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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